A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in 2017, then beating their neighbor with a crutch and knifing a passing bicyclist pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday as part of a plea agreement that calls for him to serve 12 years in prison.
Prosecutors had been preparing to put Christopher Garcia, 28, on trial for the stabbing death of Selena Valencia, 21, for more than two years.
But their case against him was crippled in June when the Santa Fe Police Department admitted it had lost important evidence including fingernail clippings taken from Valencia’s body. Garcia’s attorney argued the items could have proven someone else attacked her.
Public Defender Jennifer J. Burrill had motioned the court to dismiss the charges against Garcia based on the missing evidence.
State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied Burrill’s motion last month but it appears the issue prompted the plea agreement, which Sommer accepted without comment.
“The state would have like to have more time for Mr. Garcia but the evidence issues made the risk of going to trial substantial, which is why the state agreed to this plea,” Deputy District Attorney Todd J. Bullion said.
Bullion said when putting the factual basis for the plea on the record that Garcia did “in the heat of passion … kill Ms. Valencia in a sudden quarrel, stabbing her multiple times.”
Valencia’s aunt, Maxine Sandoval, declined on the behalf of the family to comment immediately after the hearing but said, “This caught us by surprise.”
At the time, police said that after stabbing Valencia in a home they shared at Vista Alegre Apartments in Southwest Santa Fe, Garcia had left her to die in a pool of her own blood. He then beat a man in a neighboring apartment with a crutch and stabbed a bicyclist riding past the housing complex before officers found him about six hours later.
Garcia had been scheduled to stand trial next week on a charge of first-degree murder and seven other felon counts including aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated battery, three counts of tampering with evidence and concealing identity.
Under the terms of his plea agreement, Garcia — originally charged with first-degree murder — pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter. He also pleaded guilty to two of the tampering charges. The remaining charges were dismissed.
The plea also settled two new heroin possession charges the state filed against Garcia Monday, one of which one tied to the day of Valencia’s death, and another linked to a September incident.
With more than two years’ credit for time served awaiting trial in the Santa Fe County jail, Garcia will enter the prison system with less than 10 years to serve — time that could be further reduced by if he earns credit for good behavior.
And where was the DA's office when the cops were neglecting the evidence?? That question has never been asked, or answered, by our benighted media.
One of the far too many failings of DA Marco "oops" Serna. He, and his buddy Padgett, have set a new, low, standard of performance for the 1st District DA office, which has been leading the race to the bottom for years. Remember Spence?? Yeah..
Meanwhile killers go unpunished, and the innocent get imprisoned.
http://nmindepth.com/2016/03/23/puff-of-smoke-justice-system-designed-to-clear-cop-who-killed-jeanette-anaya/ is one of many killings that the DA won't prosecute.
Having proven his incompetence, Marco, now wants to demonstrate it to the nation. We should not even consider this....
