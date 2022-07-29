A Ranchos de Taos man accepted a plea deal this week in a vehicular homicide case accusing him of causing a crash that killed a man in 2019 while he was driving under the influence of cannabis.

Jhovany Garcia, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison and an additional five years of probation, the maximum sentence under the deal, which required him to plead guilty to the vehicular homicide charge but led to dismissal of a count of tampering with evidence.

A criminal complaint says a Rio Arriba County deputy responded to the head-on collision Sept. 27, 2019, on U.S. 285. The other driver, 50-year-old Jose Rafael Ramirez-Mendoza, was transported to an emergency room in Taos, where he died.

