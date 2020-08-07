Santa Fe police are investigating a shooting on the Plaza that sent a person to the hospital Thursday night.
The shooting was reported at 11:42 p.m. at West Palace and Lincoln avenues, said Greg Gurulé, a spokesman for the Santa Fe Police Department.
The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, Gurulé said.
No other details were immediately available.
Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406.
Based on recent reports of multiple acts of vandalism and two shootings on or near the Plaza in one week, definitely seems like the police need to step up their game downtown.
Take a look at the budget hearing meetings and the city council meeting from the last few weeks. They said there is typically 6-8 officers per shift and now a hiring limit. I think city hall needs to step up their game before we have another tragedy and lose another person to acts of violence. Or maybe ask Councilor Villarreal if her social workers could maybe patrol a few more hours downtown. She is proposing using 10 police positions to turn them into social workers when the police are already short staffed.
Second shooting incident downtown in a week...
Two shootings in about a week downtown--maybe we need more police downtown.
Nah, we need to "de-fund the police", right?
Random shooting or two people got into a beef?
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.