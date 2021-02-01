A Santa Fe man charged with felony battery on a peace officer in connection with a skirmish between police and protestors before the Plaza obelisk was felled in October was arraigned Monday in state District Court.
Dylan Wrobel, 27, also is charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. He appeared by video and entered a plea of not guilty on all charges.
State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington released Wrobel on his own recognizance and scheduled a June trial.
Wrobel is accused of being among a group of protesters who surrounded police officers as they tried to prevent interference with the construction of a barrier around the obelisk a few hours before activists pulled down the stone monument on Indigenous People's Day.
The obelisk, erected in honor of Union Civil War soldiers, was long decried by Natives as a symbol of racism due to an etching on one side of its base dedicating it to soldiers who died in battle with "savage Indians."
Santa Fe police Officer Manuel Romero wrote in a criminal complaint that a fellow officer was attempting to detain Wrobel when a group of people began to surround and pull on the officer.
Sean Sunderland — another one of six people criminally charged in connection with the days events — appeared to be trying to take the officer to the ground, Romero wrote.
"Fearing for [the officer's] safety and my own as the protestors were becoming violent I deployed chemical agents at Mr. Robles [sic] and Mr. Sunderland," Romero wrote.
He later wrote that with the assistance of other officers, Wrobel and Sunderland were detained.
Ellington initially placed Wrobel on conditions of release that forbade him from using alcohol, but removed the prohibition after Wrobel's attorney argued there was no allegation that alcohol played a part in the crimes for which Wrobel is accused.
Assistant District Attorney Richard Wilson said Wrobel faces a maximum penalty of just shy of 3½ years in jail and up to $7,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.