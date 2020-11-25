Red, blue, purple and green lights festooning leafless autumn trees glow dimly in the midday sun on the Plaza.
They are a faint foreshadowing of the towering rainbow of colors that will envelop the area when they are fully lit Friday. But unlike years past, when the lighting ceremony drew as many as 5,000 people, this year’s event will take place in an empty square.
To adhere to the governor’s public health order banning large gatherings, the city said the event will be virtual. No pedestrians will be allowed on the Plaza during the official event.
Instead, people can view the lighting on the city’s YouTube channel at 5:15 p.m. and cruise by the Plaza to see the multihued lights between 5:30 and 8:45 p.m.
“This was our creative effort at carrying on a tradition that’s very close to many Santa Feans’ hearts,” said Kristine Mihelcic, the city’s council and constituent services director.
Past ceremonies had a street party atmosphere, featuring an array of live music and local dignitaries showing up to preside. A fire engine would carry Santa and Mrs. Claus to the Plaza, where they would take the outdoor stage and wave to visitors.
This year, the only remnant of those pre-pandemic festivities will be Santa and his wife standing on the stage waving to motorists. A fire engine won’t bring them in but will be parked downtown.
To accommodate cruisers, Palace Avenue — normally closed to traffic — will be open, allowing people to drive on three sides of the Plaza, Mihelcic said. Motorists will enter on San Francisco Street, turn left on Old Santa Fe Trail and exit on Palace.
Drivers can tune to KSWV-FM 99.9 to hear commercial-free holiday music played for the occasion.
The city will stream the lighted Plaza until 7:30 p.m. to allow people who don’t want to drive by that night to take part in the spectacle, Mihelcic said. The Plaza will reopen to pedestrians Saturday, so onlookers can stroll around the light-adorned trees as much as they want.
Still, the canceled live event is one more blow the pandemic has struck to the city’s retail heart.
On Wednesday, a smattering of masked pedestrians walked through a near-deserted downtown, where almost all businesses were shut down because they were deemed nonessential under the state’s latest health order.
Plaza Cafe owner Leonardo Razatos lamented losing the live lighting ceremony that drew large crowds and increased foot traffic at his restaurant.
“It was a really big night for us,” Razatos said. “Very festive. A big community celebration. Now there won’t be. It’s a ghost town down here.”
The ceremony gave the restaurant a needed boost during the leaner late-fall and winter months, and now this live event has vanished at the same time the restaurant is limited to takeout service, Razatos said.
“We’re struggling to keep the doors open,” he said. “It’s day to day.”
Martha Cook, 59, who sat on a bench on the Plaza, said she and her friends attended last year’s ceremony and will miss it this year.
“We’re all sad about it,” Cook said through her face mask.
Cook said she liked that it was family-friendly and not too fancy. But she said she understands that it had to be canceled to prevent the virus from spreading.
“We are not doing those things so we can do them in the future,” she said.
