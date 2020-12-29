122920_FEature001-rgb.jpg

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Amelia Kim, 6, crawls through the jungle gym at Fort Marcy Park on Tuesday afternoon. Amelia and her brother, Coleman, of Austin, Texas, were taking advantage of the break in cold weather to get outside with their mother Johanna and enjoy the sunshine. The family has been in town to continue Johanna’s childhood tradition of visiting Santa Fe each winter to enjoy some skiing.

