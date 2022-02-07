Ama Mithoefer, 9, and father Alex Mithoefer of Taos enjoy a day of climbing the ropes at the playground in Ragle Park on Monday.
spotlight
Play time, but don’t look down
- By Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján suffers stroke
- Historian resigns from New Mexico's Black Education Act Advisory Council
- Family details Española raid on YouTube; police say protocols followed
- Man accused of break-in, eating resident's shrimp, leaving $200
- Santa Fe County deputies union votes no confidence in sheriff
- Santa Fe firefighters try to aid homeless during freezing nights
- Names of applicants for Santa Fe police chief released
- Planning Commission OKs housing projects, two hotels
- Storm hinders traffic, leads to shutdowns
- Luján's stroke alters path forward for Democrats
Images
Videos
Commented
- PNM: Summertime could include rotating outages (45)
- Speaker Egolf finally steps up on predatory lending (40)
- Santa Fe clinic says it won't treat unvaccinated patients in person (38)
- Survey finds faith in elections faltering in N.M. (34)
- Pete's Place shelter announces 'zero-tolerance' policy for nearby campers (33)
- Legislators dawdle on repeal of Social Security tax (33)
- Bill would prosecute parents for allowing kids access to guns (28)
- U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján suffers stroke (26)
- Afghan refugees get help in Santa Fe, but housing still an 'urgent need' (24)
- Santa Fe County deputies union votes no confidence in sheriff (23)
- Lundstrom revives plan for hydrogen hub with new House bill (23)
- Family details Española raid on YouTube; police say protocols followed (22)
- High noon at the Capitol on predatory lending (21)
- New Mexico sees nearly 15,000 new coronavirus cases in three days (22)
- 'Rust' shooting prompts bill requiring actors to take gun safety training (21)
- Historian resigns from New Mexico's Black Education Act Advisory Council (21)
- Senate confirms appointment of public education secretary after GOP grilling (21)
- Website gives Santa Fe high marks for art scene (19)
- Estancia mayor says he's not anti-government — just anti-authority (68)
- Report says wireless radiation may harm wildlife (17)
- Santa Fe Public Schools prepares to dramatically change grading (17)
- In New Mexico, it's dangerous to be a pedestrian (17)
- Luján's stroke alters path forward for Democrats (17)
- LANL workers contaminated in radiation leak (15)
- Storefront lenders lose battle; war over 175% interest rates goes on (15)
- Opinion split on legislation that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections (15)
- Even a stroke may not stop Ben Ray Luján (14)
- Rio Rancho man killed in one of two police shootings Wednesday (14)
- Leading Democrats not ready to back hydrogen hub bill (14)
- Some good weapons against omicron hard to access (13)
- Report: New Mexico motorists paying price for poor roads (13)
- New Mexico is ready to protect voting rights (13)
- Father/son coaching duo mourned by community (13)
- Planning Commission OKs housing projects, two hotels (13)
- Hundreds turn out for 'Oppenheimer' casting call (13)
- Pros and pols wreck the language, one ton at a time (12)
- Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding (12)
- Resident says Pete's Place still a 'nuisance' despite changes (12)
- La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs suffer graffiti damage (13)
- Job description for deputy city manager approved (12)
- New Mexico's COVID-19 numbers continue to dip (11)
- SFPS superintendent gets two-year contract (11)
- Health official hopeful as virus cases decline (11)
- Santa Fe County woman dies of COVID-19 (11)
- Man accused of break-in, eating resident's shrimp, leaving $200 (11)
- Indicted lawmaker cultivated benevolent image (11)
- N.M. to get $43M to clean up abandoned oil wells (11)
- After long debate, lawmakers strike 16-year-olds from voting rights bill (10)
- House committee halts governor's hydrogen bill (10)
- Santa Fe continues search for police chief (10)
- Police identify Santo Domingo man killed on I-25 (10)
- Santa Fe firefighters try to aid homeless during freezing nights (10)
- Developer seeks changes to former Alvord Elementary site plan (10)
- New Mexico's process for pandemic ad buys drawing criticism (9)
- Lawmaker involved in car crash on way to Capitol (9)
- Building homes will keep Santa Fe vital (9)
- Attack on petroglyphs part of a troubling trend (8)
- States must stand up to protect voting rights (8)
- Demand representatives stop taxing Social Security (8)
- Names of applicants for Santa Fe police chief released (8)
- New benches freshen Plaza's appearance (8)
- Dems see high court pick as chance to revive 2022 prospects (8)
- Negotiations seek to avert Smith's grocery strike (7)
- New Mexico lawmakers get earful on pretrial detention proposed changes (8)
- NM governor runs into tough start at session (7)
- Robertson's defensive hustle paces offensive output in 2-3A victory (7)
- Vaccine mandate enforcement delayed at SFCC (7)
- Ranchers oppose plan to kill feral cattle in Western New Mexico (7)
- Pretrial release reform deserves better solution (7)
- Bill to ban spent nuclear fuel storage in N.M. advances (7)
- Belen man indicted in hit-and-run that left boy dead (7)
- Padre Martínez saw New Mexico through many changes (7)
- Record $8.47 billion budget clears House (7)
- A Supreme Court appointment to celebrate (7)
- Nonverbal man who's made connections across Santa Fe facing terminal cancer (7)
- Help Afghan refugees coming to Santa Fe (6)
- Forget tiny houses; row houses are most efficient (6)
- Safe gun storage saves lives (6)
- PNM files more detail in appeal of proposed merger (6)
- Public comment meetings this week on draft action plan of Wildlife Corridors Act (6)
- U.S. tries to publicize Russian disinformation on Ukraine (6)
- Industry should pay for abandoned wells (6)
- Water official tells Senate panel drought leaving mark on N.M. (6)
- Winter storm results in accidents, school closures (6)
- Wrongful death suits filed in San Juan County deputy's shooting of Navajo man (6)
- Casting call in Santa Fe on Saturday for Los Alamos-filmed movie (6)
- Homewise project on West Alameda gets City Council approval (6)
- Deuce coupe (6)
- Paying teachers more is a necessary first step (6)
- Governor's water adviser to become state engineer (6)
- Three crime-related bills make it through committee (5)
- Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors in 7 states (5)
- Measure to set pay for legislators gets past first hurdle (10)
- Here's how to weigh in on police chief selection (5)
- Authorities in New Mexico search for petroglyph vandals (5)
- New Mexico adds 5,179 COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths (5)
- Governor appoints first infrastructure director (5)
- Two Santa Fe men arrested on federal drug trafficking warrants (5)
- Committee endorses voting rights bill on party-line vote (5)
- Two Santa Fe County women among 28 more virus deaths (5)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.