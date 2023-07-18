City Planning Commissioner Pilar Faulkner announced she is running for a seat on the Santa Fe City Council in District 3, where Chris Rivera has said will not seek reelection in November.
Faulkner, 51, joined a race for the south-side seat that includes former police Officer Louis Carlos, Earth Care co-founder Miguel Acosta and Eric Morelli.
“I have some skills from being a government affairs liaison and mediator,” Faulkner said in an interview Tuesday. “I think people feel pretty disenfranchised in District 3, so I’m hoping we can work together to empower people and effect change. District 3 is worth fighting for — it’s got amazing people.”
While all three of her opponents have declared plans to run with the city’s public financing, Faulkner said she will run a campaign on private donations.
“Having served multiple administrations, I have had the opportunity to be involved in city policy and planning and I have had a front-row seat to some of the challenges facing our community, including affordable housing, traffic, the environment and the lack of resources for our most populated and underserved communities,” she said in a news release announcing her candidacy.
Faulkner said affordable housing is a top priority in her campaign, referring to the Zia Station development as an example of a project with affordable housing that was planned in an appropriate location.
She was appointed to the Planning Commission by former Mayor Javier Gonzales in 2017 after previously serving on the city’s Transit Advisory Board and the Graffiti Task Force.
She has owned a government affairs and organizational development consulting business called bizAcumen Advisory Group for more than 20 years, according to her campaign website, and she has spent her professional career “negotiating high-conflict issues.”
Faulkner grew up in Ojo Caliente, graduated from Pojoaque High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from College of Santa Fe.