City Planning Commissioner Pilar Faulkner announced she is running for a seat on the Santa Fe City Council in District 3, where Chris Rivera has said will not seek reelection in November.

Faulkner, 51, joined a race for the south-side seat that includes former police Officer Louis Carlos, Earth Care co-founder Miguel Acosta and Eric Morelli.

“I have some skills from being a government affairs liaison and mediator,” Faulkner said in an interview Tuesday. “I think people feel pretty disenfranchised in District 3, so I’m hoping we can work together to empower people and effect change. District 3 is worth fighting for — it’s got amazing people.”

