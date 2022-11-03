After dozens of residents from southern Santa Fe neighborhoods debated the future of a vacant parcel on South Meadows Road, the site of a long-planned public park, the city Planning Commission voted unanimously late Thursday in favor of recommending zoning changes that would allow a housing development to move forward.
The vote followed an hourslong meeting on several requests from the nonprofit Homewise Inc. to rezone the 22-acre property. The commission approved all of Homewise’s requests, including changes to the parcel’s master plan and new zoning designations to make way for what the nonprofit and other advocates argue are much-needed affordable homes in the city.
The proposed development, which Homewise calls Los Prados, would include 161 housing units, with a mix of townhomes, condominiums and stand-alone homes.
On the north end of the property, Homewise plans to reserve about 6 acres for a park that would connect to nearby trails. But many residents and commissioners said the proposed project is rooted in an “injustice” on the part of Santa Fe County.
The county had purchased the property in 2001 with plans to develop a public park after voters approved two ballot measures allowing the county to issue general obligation bonds for the project.
Almost two decades later, with no park developed at the site, the County Commission decided to sell the property. It moved forward with the sale to Homewise in April 2021. The action raised the ire of many in the community who for years had been using the vacant lot as public open space and still wanted to see a park created at the site.
“An injustice has been done to this community” over the county’s handling of the parcel, city Planning Commissioner Pilar Faulkner said Thursday. She added she would be tracking Homewise’s engagement with community members in the design and construction of the smaller park.
Resident Marlow Morrison told commissioners she and her neighbors had been involved in trying to plan for a park at the site. “This proceeding is of citywide concern about Santa Fe parks and open space,” she said.
She and resident Rachel Thompson presented a 30-minute video proposing Homewise develop a new plan in which 10 acres of the property is developed with affordable housing and 12 acres are set aside for a park.
“This purchase was an overreach that undermines the relationship and commitment the county has with its constituents,” Morrison said.
She and Thompson noted the area is among the densest in the city and has been “severely overlooked during infrastructure planning,” according to several county reports.
Homewise CEO Michael Loftin said the organization would not consider the group’s alternative proposal because cutting the housing portion of the property to 50 percent would prevent the company from completing the project.
“This is the kind of neighborhood park the neighborhood needs,” Loftin said, referring to the 6-acre park in Homewise’s plans.
Some residents argued the city’s need for affordable housing is so dire it can’t afford to turn away such a development.
Chainbreaker Collective, a group that advocates for low-income residents and tenants, spoke in support of Homewise’s plan, with several members commenting in Spanish about their poor living conditions.
“The issue of unaffordable housing has created the issue of families living amongst each other, sometimes with other families they don’t even know,” one person said.
Resident Jack Hiatt urged commissioners to approve the project, saying the county ought to rectify its own mistake instead of the city taking responsibility.
Many people pointed out a high rate of workers in Santa Fe cannot afford to live in the city.
Faulkner noted 20 out of the 31 conditions of approval for the project were related to the 6-acre park, including assurances it would be built in the first phase of the development and contain specific numbers of trees and benches.
The commissioner noted her regret that affordable housing had been pitted against the desire for open space, saying the “county should be ashamed of what it’s done to the neediest population in this town.”
“Residents need to be realistic,” Faulkner said. “Regardless of what the Planning Commission does, it is likely the City Council will pass this. … There’s not a lot more the Planning Commission can do.”