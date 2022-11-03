After dozens of residents from southern Santa Fe neighborhoods debated the future of a vacant parcel on South Meadows Road, the site of a long-planned public park, the city Planning Commission vote unanimously late Thursday in favor of recommending zoning changes that would allow a housing development to move forward.

The vote followed an hourslong meeting on several requests from the nonprofit Homewise Inc. to rezone the 22-acre property. The commission approved all of Homewise’s requests, including changes to the parcel’s master plan and new zoning designations to make way for what the nonprofit and other advocates argue are much-needed affordable homes in the city.

The proposed development, which Homewise calls Los Prados, would include 161 housing units, with a mix of townhomes, condominiums and stand-alone homes.

