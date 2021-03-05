The Santa Fe Planning Commission on Thursday approved preliminary plans for a 58-home development on Airport Road, spurning calls from residents who live next to the proposed development to require a masonry barrier between the two subdivisions.
Casa de Todos Development LLC seeks to construct nearly five dozen stick-built homes along Airport Road, 11 of which would be set aside for affordable housing.
Throughout 2020 and into 2021, the developer and neighbors had met to discuss some kind of barrier between the two, with residents asking for a higher quality wall separating the subdivisions.
The developer proposed a cedar wall in lieu of a 6-foot cement block wall.
Fabian Trujillo, president of the Las Acequias Neighborhood Association, which represents the neighborhood adjacent to the proposed subdivision, told commissioners the association would not support the proposal unless the wall is added as a condition of approval.
Trujillo said such a wall was agreed upon at one point, but the developers moved away from the proposal due to cost concerns. Trujillo added that the Las Acequias neighborhood has concerns over increased crime without the wall.
Trujillo noted a recent shooting in Las Acequias Park as an example of recent issues in the area.
“We ask that the Planning Commission only approve the subdivision with the condition of a 6-foot block wall for the reasons we have stated,” Trujillo said.
Karl Sommer of Sommer Karnes and Associates, a partner on the project, said a fence, not specifically a block wall, would provide the same level of safety.
"I'm not sure that the fence between the backyards would mitigate any of the crimes that were described," Sommer said. "But a wall and fence serve the same purpose behind the argument being made for safety."
Sommer also said the cost of building a more expensive wall would be passed on to the new owners, while neighbors would receive the benefit without paying anything for it.
"You get to be in the neighborhood if you give us something," Sommer said. "Well, I submit to you that that isn't fair to the new owners."
Planning Commissioner Janet Clow said it was unreasonable to ask the developer to add “expensive block walls,” and that potentially a wooden fence, which was already in staff recommendations, was adequate for the neighborhood.
She said a condition of approval was for the developer to continue to work with the neighbors on what kind of wall to build, but added that it would not have to be a block wall.
Residents also requested a traffic study for the area, to help address concerns over increased street congestion.
The plans for the subdivision need to get final approval from the commission before the developer can apply for a building permit.
