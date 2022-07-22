The Santa Fe Planning Commission agreed after a marathon, late-night hearing on a contentious housing development to postpone a decision on the Old Pecos Trail project and visit the site.
Most of the people who spoke at the Thursday night hearing opposed the proposed 25-home development. Some showed a series of scenic videos and images as they pleaded with commissioners to deny approval of a zoning change that would allow the project to move forward.
It was around midnight Friday when the commission opted to hold off on a vote and instead plan a tour led by city staff.
The commissioners will not be able to speak with one another or the public about the site during the tour.
Albuquerque-based developer Pierre Amestoy is asking the city to rezone a parcel on the corner of West Zia Road and Old Pecos Trail so he can construct 25 single-family homes, some of them offered at rates considered affordable for lower-income homebuyers.
The project would require a zoning change for the property from R-1 (one home per acre) to R-3 (three homes per acre). Amestoy also is seeking preliminary plat approval.
The development, in the South Central Highway Corridor, would include 75-foot setbacks from Old Pecos Trail.
A crowd gathered for Thursday's meeting, and more than 15 people stood in line to speak about the proposal. A number of people who attended the public hearing gave up their two-minute speaking time to others to allow more time for their presentations.
Former state historian Hilario Romero showed a short video meant to highlight the need to preserve the parcel due to its natural and historical significance. He said it was part of an ancient trail used by Native Americans to get to Pecos Pueblo.
His video showed a number of deer using the space.
"Do you remember Santa Fe in the old days?" a narrator asks in the video. "Here we are on the Old Pecos Trail. They want to build high-ceiling homes here."
Randall Bell, board president of the Old Santa Fe Association, spoke for about 10 minutes on what he considered an "overly dense" subdivision.
"This corridor affects all the citizens of Santa Fe who travel it, as well as the untold number of visitors who pass through it and have their first impressions of the City Different," he said.
Santa Fe resident John Pen La Farge said the city was running the risk of ruining the city's sense of place "bit by bit." The city won National Geographic's Sense of Place award in 2017.
"The goose that laid the golden egg is tough enough to have lasted this long, as had Old Pecos Trail, but she will only take so much abuse before she dies," he said. "Twenty years from now, when Santa Feans ask what happened, I will not want to answer from my grave: 'I told you so.' "
Monica Montoya of Montoya Land Use Consulting, who represents Amestoy, reiterated a point she had made a day earlier: The developer has worked with neighbors to address their concerns, including ditching a plan to build two-story homes and promising to build with an "innovative" street design.
Peter Wurst, the son of Ronald Lee Wurst, who originally owned the land before it fell into the Wurst Family Trust, spoke in favor of the project and criticized the obstacles he said have prevented development of the site over the past decade.
"It was a huge place for the community to gather," he said. "And right now it is not being used at all."
He added, "That place is located next to the hospital. It is located next to the fire department. And seeing something go up there means it will have the ability to house nurses, doctors, possibly patients — people who need to be located next to the hospital — and the extra five [affordable] homes will help. Santa Fe is not very affordable."
He also attempted to present a petition with 68 signatures in favor of the project, but was told the period to submit written documents into the record had passed.
A woman also spoke in favor of the project, noting more homes in the city could reduce housing costs while also giving people a chance to live closer to the place they work.
"Increasing the housing stock in Santa Fe is a benefit to the greater community, and I do believe just as the neighborhoods around it have been made in a way to be attractive, this development can be just as attractive," she said, "and certainly the people who live there will be a beautiful addition to the community."