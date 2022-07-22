The Santa Fe Planning Commission agreed after a marathon, late-night hearing on a contentious housing development to postpone a decision on the Old Pecos Trail project and visit the site.

Most of the people who spoke at the Thursday night hearing opposed the proposed 25-home development. Some showed a series of scenic videos and images as they pleaded with commissioners to deny approval of a zoning change that would allow the project to move forward.

It was around midnight Friday when the commission opted to hold off on a vote and instead plan a tour led by city staff.

