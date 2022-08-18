081722_JG_PecosPlanning1.jpg

City Planning Manager Maggie Moore points out the edge of the property to Planning Commissioner Dan Pava, left, during a site visit Thursday to 2200 Old Pecos Trail for a proposed housing development. The Planning Commission later approved the proposed project 4-3. The City Council must also give approval before it moves forward.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

The Santa Fe city Planning Commission has narrowly voted to recommended approval of a controversial request to rezone a parcel of land on Old Pecos Trail in order for a developer to construct new homes.

The rezoning request, which passed on a 4-3 vote Thursday night, was requested by Albuquerque-based developer Pierre Amestoy. It will take the zoning from R-1 (one dwelling unit per acre) to R-3 (three dwelling units per acre), letting the developer build 25 new homes on the property on the corner of West Zia Road, five of which would be affordably priced. The project goes to the City Council for approval.

Commissioners Zulema Hinojos-Fall, Peter Smith and Dan Pava voted against the rezone. Hinojos-Fall said that even without the rezone approval, a smaller version of the project would still be a boon by providing more housing.

081722_JG_PecosPlanning2.jpg

City Planning Manager Maggie Moore leads members of the Santa Fe Planning Commission and the public along West Zia Road on Thursday to view a vacant lot at 2200 Old Pecos Trail. The commission later approved a housing development.

