City Planning Manager Maggie Moore points out the edge of the property to Planning Commissioner Dan Pava, left, during a site visit Thursday to 2200 Old Pecos Trail for a proposed housing development. The Planning Commission later approved the proposed project 4-3. The City Council must also give approval before it moves forward.
City Planning Manager Maggie Moore leads members of the Santa Fe Planning Commission and the public along West Zia Road on Thursday to view a vacant lot at 2200 Old Pecos Trail. The commission later approved a housing development.
The Santa Fe city Planning Commission has narrowly voted to recommended approval of a controversial request to rezone a parcel of land on Old Pecos Trail in order for a developer to construct new homes.
The rezoning request, which passed on a 4-3 vote Thursday night, was requested by Albuquerque-based developer Pierre Amestoy. It will take the zoning from R-1 (one dwelling unit per acre) to R-3 (three dwelling units per acre), letting the developer build 25 new homes on the property on the corner of West Zia Road, five of which would be affordably priced. The project goes to the City Council for approval.
Commissioners Zulema Hinojos-Fall, Peter Smith and Dan Pava voted against the rezone. Hinojos-Fall said that even without the rezone approval, a smaller version of the project would still be a boon by providing more housing.
The commission also approved the development’s preliminary plat approval — albeit with a condition that the developer could not return to ask for a second-story addition — which Pava also voted against.
The development has been opposed by some neighbors, who say it would harm the community with impeded sight lines and create traffic hazards. Critics have also said the project, which sits inside of the South Central Highway Corridor, is inside of a scenic corridor that provides a sense of place for people driving into the city.
Peter Wurst, son of the property’s former owner Ronald Lee Wurst, said at the last commission meeting the land is just sitting vacant and he would prefer it be used to house local health care or public safety workers.
Amestoy has a conditional purchase agreement to buy the land for $1.3 million if the city approves the rezoning request.
The commission voted to postpone a vote on the item at its last meeting, saying it needed time to host a site visit, which was held at 4 p.m. before Thursday’s meeting.
One of three conditions of approval in city code regarding a rezone request is that it be “advantageous” to the community. Karl Sommer, a local land use attorney working on behalf of the applicant, said the development would be a benefit by using existing city infrastructure more efficiently and preventing more urban sprawl.
Without the rezone, Sommer said, the developer would likely move forward with building just nine homes, each of which could include an accessory dwelling unit for a potential total of 18 units.
However, none of the homes would be priced affordably under that scenario, Sommer said.
“The rezoning features very explicit policies,” Sommer said. “Not just, ‘Oh you are going to make more money.’ The look of this development will not
be terribly different; the difference will be there will be five affordable homes in this development. Otherwise, there would not be.”
Hinojos-Fall took issue with the potential costs of the home, arguing prices around $700,000 would not benefit Santa Feans.
“This is not market housing,” Hinojos-Fall said. “You cannot stand here and represent that those homes are addressing a need of the existing people of Santa Fe that [are] in such need of finding housing where they can raise their families.”
Sommer said keeping the land zoned at R-1 would not fix that issue and while the average cost of a home in the area could be around $700,000, the developer has not figured out a price for each home yet.
Prior to voting, Commissioner Sheb Mirando said from his experience, and based off of the city aggregate housing market, the lot sizes meant the homes would be more expensive than the $700,000 average being discussed, and he said, “$700,000 on these lots would probably be cheaper.”
Commissioner Pilar Faulkner said one of the issues facing the city was certain areas seem to take on the brunt of infill projects, while others don’t.
“My district gets a lot of infill, and I feel like it is time for other districts to realize that if we all care about affordable housing, the entire city has to do the lifting,” Faulkner said.