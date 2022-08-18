The Santa Fe city Planning Commission has narrowly voted to recommended approval of a controversial request to rezone a parcel of land on Old Pecos Trail in order for a developer to construct new homes.

The rezoning request, which passed on a 4-3 vote Thursday night, was requested by Albuquerque-based developer Pierre Amestoy. It will take the zoning from R-1 (one dwelling unit per acre) to R-3 (three dwelling units per acre), letting the developer build

25 new homes on the property on the corner of West Zia Road, five of which would be affordably priced. The project goes to the City Council for approval.

