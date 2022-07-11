As Texas and other neighboring states move to severely restrict or ban abortion access following the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains is planning to expand its reach into Southern New Mexico.
But that won’t happen right away.
Adrienne Mansanares, the organization’s president and CEO, declined in an interview Monday to offer an expected timeline for opening any new clinics in New Mexico, one of four states where the organization offers women’s health services and, at some clinics, procedural abortions.
“Any time we expand care, we do it very thoughtfully,” Mansanares said. “There isn’t a successful way of doing it quickly or going really big or dramatically. Those plans don’t work. Often, it’s just a lot of words. The thing that does work is thoughtful partnerships.”
New Mexico currently has only three clinics that offer procedural abortion, and they’re all based in Albuquerque — limiting access not just for women in the state but also for those beyond its borders in states that ban the procedure. The clinics have seen a dramatic rise in calls and call wait times.
Planned Parenthood operates one of those clinics in Albuquerque. It also has a Santa Fe site and a second Albuquerque location that provide other health services, including medication abortion.
At the University of New Mexico Center for Reproductive Health, the high demand for abortions started in September when Texas passed a law banning the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy.
“Our volume has at least doubled, and we’re seeing a larger proportion of patients from Texas,” said Dr. Eve Espey, who founded the UNM center.
Espey said the clinic also has seen “a big increase in the extraordinary challenges that women have to go through” to access “fundamental health care,” from traveling long distances to receiving delayed care.
“We’re seeing an increased volume of patients and patients presenting later in pregnancy,” said Espey, a professor and chair of the university’s department of obstetrics and gynecology.
At the Southwestern Women’s Options clinic, call wait times can run up to 20 minutes, if not longer.
“The number of calls that we have gotten has certainly more than doubled at this point,” a call taker said last week. “It’s mostly out-of-state patients who are calling from states in the surrounding area, and that includes Texas or Oklahoma. It’s really horrible that people can’t get care in their own state.”
Mansanares said Planned Parenthood’s discussions about expanding services into the southern part of New Mexico are ongoing.
“Our partners have been working in Las Cruces for us to think about a collaboration or a way that we could come together with other providers in Las Cruces, so ... we’re always looking at expanding care, but it will not be abrupt,” she said. “We are not going to pop up in the middle of the night in a neighborhood. We’re going to do it thoughtfully and in partnership with [the] community when we do expand.”
Mansanares said Planned Parenthood is eyeing Southern New Mexico in part because its presence has been requested.
“In Southern New Mexico, we have partners and communities who have invited us in, who really want health care for themselves because they’re isolated as well,” she said. “It’s a 4½-, 5-hour drive to get to Albuquerque, so by expanding care there, we’re helping local community members as well, which is frankly our No. 1 priority. It always has been.”
Mansanares advised out-of-state providers who are considering moving to New Mexico to also take a measured approach.
Since the Supreme Court abolished the constitutional right to an abortion, one of the largest abortion providers in Texas and Mississippi’s last remaining abortion clinic have announced plans to move their operations to New Mexico, including in Las Cruces.
“It has the potential to be a great thing, but it is fragile,” Mansanares said. “Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains opened up our first health center — a little-known fact, in Las Cruces, actually — in the late ‘50s. And we’ve been working on building relationships ever since.”
The expansion of any type of health care in New Mexico would be good for the state, she said.
“It’s so much more than abortion care,” Mansanares said. “Yes, absolutely, a person needs an abortion, but she also needs birth control and breast cancer screening and sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment. And more and more, we’re seeing [health care needs for] our transgender patients.”
Mansanares said she would love “some help” and “some relief” in providing care but encouraged out-of-state providers to take their time.
“If providers are interested in learning more about the wonderful state of New Mexico, get to know the people first and get to know the reproductive justice organizations who’ve worked for generations to help bring out support for abortion care,” she said. “I think people need to do it very thoughtfully and hand in hand with political leaders, with elected officials and with the providers who’ve already set up shop.”
Mansanares indicated the bigger demand for services and delays in obtaining care are in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s important to note the landscape that we were already in, which is COVID,” she said. “We’re still seeing it. Our workforce has either been burned out by working in health care or is leaving soon. The supply chain delays are [also] very real, so that means sometimes we may not have the medical equipment or it takes a while for it to get to us. … Then when you throw in a Supreme Court ruling like this, it cuts deep.”
Mansanares said New Mexico “is ready for this moment,” but it won’t be able to sustain the need for services long term.
“There will be a tipping point; we can’t do this forever,” she said. “We have to have other states buck up and do their share as well.”