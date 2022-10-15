A young, Northern New Mexico farmer takes a stone bowl to two scientists and tells them this ancient relic can be a tool for learning about the essence of water.

One scientist dismisses him as primitive, while the other is open to his views. 

The stone bowl, which the farmer's family has had for generations, was formed in the Galisteo Basin eons ago, when that semi-desert area was submerged beneath an inland sea.

