A young, Northern New Mexico farmer takes a stone bowl to two scientists and tells them this ancient relic can be a tool for learning about the essence of water.
One scientist dismisses him as primitive, while the other is open to his views.
The stone bowl, which the farmer's family has had for generations, was formed in the Galisteo Basin eons ago, when that semi-desert area was submerged beneath an inland sea.
The skeptical scientist gives the farmer and his bowl about the same credibility as he would a water witcher who claims a fork-shaped branch can detect a hidden well.
But his curiosity is piqued enough that he agrees to let the farmer onto their research boat.
And so they begin their foray into the mysteries of water in a film that merges ancient wisdom with modern science — showing the two are complementary and not mutually exclusive, especially when delving into an element that is a key source of life.
The film is titled The Water Clock and is in preproduction. It not only conveys the importance of water in the history and future of humanity but makes a call to action to protect this vital resource, now threatened by a changing climate.
"The Water Clock is a metaphor for just paying attention to nature," said Sheil Seclearr, the film's screenwriter and a producer. "What if water is alive, and what if nature is talking to us?"
The film is part of an emerging genre of fictional, climate-based storytelling known as cli-fi.
Filming is scheduled to begin next year in Albuquerque and Northern New Mexico, an appropriate setting given the state is ground zero for the West's growing water crisis.
The arid expanses fit well with certain parts of the story, as does the mystique surrounding New Mexico in the scenes where the characters are traversing a waterless, otherworldly realm.
Ravenkind Productions, the company making the film, is based in New Mexico. And nearly all the cast and crew will be locals, including the hundreds of paid extras of all ages who will populate a fictional village, Seclearr said.
The movie will be funded mostly through equity crowdfunding, which means those who chip in money will get a return, similar to a royalty, from revenues generated by box office sales and streaming, she said.
In the story, the mysterious stone bowl not only is a salient link to the distant past but also an implement for quantum physics, Seclearr said. At one point, it projects small crystalline spurts known as the fourth structure of water, she said.
Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory first discovered this phenomenon six years ago.
In the story, the bowl's transcendent display humbles the scientists as they realize it's a portal to a deeper knowledge they can't get through sophisticated, high-tech instruments. It spurs them to study the bowl to determine why it's manifesting the fourth form.
The farmer tells the scientist the bowl is a water clock, but it does far more than keep time, Seclearr said. It also imparts a wisdom that goes beyond the statistical information they are steeped in, she said.
One scientist fiddles with the bowl, causing it to jolt them into a desolate world devoid of water. It's unclear whether they're in the prehistoric past before the Earth had water or far into the future after the planet's water has dried up.
They encounter a mystical village where the inhabitants guard a hidden spring, the sole source of water in this world. They are timeless beings who are eternal caretakers of the water.
Seclearr said they represent the spirit of Indigenous people worldwide who have preserved their age-old ethos of being stewards of the Earth.
"I love that there's a Native American voice in there," said Jill Momaday, a Kiowa filmmaker who's a producer on this project. "It's balancing ancient wisdom of Indigenous culture with science."
Although The Water Clock has an implicit climate change warning, Seclearr said the film doesn't spout it outright because the term is still politically charged enough to turn off some viewers.
Instead, she emphasized the need to safeguard water, something everyone requires to survive — and, thus, a cause all people regardless of politics, can rally behind together, she said.
The film illustrates how people have become disconnected from nature, which in turn has led to their being disconnected from one another, Seclearr said.
"When we pool our efforts, we become mighty," she said. "We can't continue in our divisive patterns."
Momaday said the climate crisis makes the story more powerful and underscores the need to draw from all sources of knowledge to address the problem.
"It just blows my mind that it's taken so long, but it seems now that we're in trouble, there's a real movement for this," Momaday said.
Seclearr said she tried to avoid doomsaying and instead wrote an uplifting finale in the script. However, humanity must heed the warnings if it is to have a happy ending — hence, the call to action that's part of the film's overarching message, she said.
"We're definitely out of balance," Seclearr said. "We're seeing that with drought, and we're seeing that with floods. It's obvious we don't know everything. And if nature is communicating with us somehow, we should listen."