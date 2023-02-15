Obelisk1_RGB.jpg

Kathy Swanson, a guide with Destination Southwest in Albuquerque, speaks to tourists in October 2021 in front of the wooden box encasing what remains of the Soldiers’ Monument, which protesters toppled in 2020.

 Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo

A proposal to establish a new Santa Fe government office addressing long-standing racism and cultural divisions in the community and to rebuild the Plaza obelisk got its first vote of approval Wednesday by the City Council’s Quality of Life Committee.

Some details remain unclear, however, about reconstructing the destroyed Soldiers’ Monument, a proposal that threatens to reignite conflicts.

The plan — which would include the addition of informational plaques about the monument — moved forward with recognition that the policy will likely require significant changes.