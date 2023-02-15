Kathy Swanson, a guide with Destination Southwest in Albuquerque, speaks to tourists in October 2021 in front of the wooden box encasing what remains of the Soldiers’ Monument, which protesters toppled in 2020.
A proposal to establish a new Santa Fe government office addressing long-standing racism and cultural divisions in the community and to rebuild the Plaza obelisk got its first vote of approval Wednesday by the City Council’s Quality of Life Committee.
Some details remain unclear, however, about reconstructing the destroyed Soldiers’ Monument, a proposal that threatens to reignite conflicts.
The plan — which would include the addition of informational plaques about the monument — moved forward with recognition that the policy will likely require significant changes.
Councilors Carol Romero-Wirth, Amanda Chavez, Renee Villarreal and Jamie Cassutt voted in favor of the resolution while Michael Garcia abstained.
The measure faces two more council committees before it is scheduled to go before the full council for a March 8 vote.
Chavez expressed enthusiasm for the new city Office of Equity and Inclusion. She said it would be a preventive measure in a community where many feel as though they do not belong.
“The [Office of Equity and Inclusion], to me, that’s the most exciting piece of this resolution,” Chavez said Wednesday. “That’s where we’re going to see the real results when it comes to healing in this community.”
Garcia took issue with several aspects of the resolution, arguing the council should solicit more public input before considering it. He expressed concern about whether the new city office would succeed if the council failed to get the city “not only 100% behind us but 1,000% behind us” on the plan for the obelisk, a more than 150-year-old monument to Civil War Union soldiers that was toppled by protesters during an Indigenous Peoples Day Rally in October 2020.
“A lot of folks in our community who would need to participate in this office have lost trust in city government,” Garcia said, noting comments from some members of the public at a recent council meeting. “We need to do everything we can to ensure the development of this proposed department fits their needs.”
After the proposal was introduced earlier this month, many people at the City Council meeting Feb. 8 harshly denounced the plan to rebuild the monument.
Doubts also have been raised about an interim plan to open up the obelisk site.
Before the obelisk could be reconstructed, the resolution calls for the removal of the box that covers the base of the monument, which is all that remains intact, and placement of temporary lights shining upward. Councilors acknowledged Garcia’s concern it could lead to more vandalism and conflict.
Romero-Wirth said proposed amendments to the resolution are likely. Although the plan aims to remedy the widespread feeling that “people are tired of looking at that box,” she said, “we’re going to have to assess that threat and see what’s going on as we move along.”
City Attorney Erin McSherry added city code would likely not allow lights shining into the sky.
The proposed resolution would cost about $1.7 million over three years, according to estimates in a fiscal impact report.
That includes $250,000 for services related to the new obelisk and a little more than $700,000 per year for the new Office of Equity and Inclusion, starting in the coming fiscal year.
Villarreal cited the success of such an office in Albuquerque, along with the previous Office of Intercultural Affairs in Santa Fe, which she said “played a similar role” in the community as the proposed office.
Among the first tasks for the office would be recommending specific language for four new plaques surrounding the obelisk, a proposal that drew sharp disagreement among councilors Wednesday.
Garcia argued against the plan’s inclusion of a plaque that would restate the city’s Entrada Proclamation of 2018 and another that would, in part, “describe the events that led to the obelisk’s destruction.” Garcia worried the latter plaque would set a bad precedent for future generations, and compared it to memorializing the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C.
“We shouldn’t be highlighting folks who took part in these illegal events in our community,” Garcia said, speaking of protesters who toppled the obelisk in opposition to an inscription dedicating the monument to soldiers who died in battle with Native Americans.
Cassutt challenged Garcia’s comparison of the two events and said the intentions of people involved in the events were like “night and day.”
Still, it remained clear councilors wished to hear more from constituents regarding the proposed resolution.
There would be opportunities for more public participation at the council’s upcoming meeting as well as the March meeting before the council considers the measure, Romero-Wirth said. She encouraged community members to write to their councilors, and added an upcoming news release would offer information on how to submit further public comment.
“We want to mold it and shape it to what it needs to be by hearing public input,” she said.