A plan to beautify the remnants of the Soldiers Monument in the Plaza hit a snag last week after members of the city's Arts Commission voted not to touch the area until the city's Truth and Reconciliation process gained steam.
The Arts Commission was asked to provide recommendations to spruce up the Plaza and the large box that encapsulates the base of the felled obelisk as more tourists flock to Santa Fe for the summer. But members of the commission said they did not believe the panel was the appropriate body to make the decision.
Ultimately, the commission recommended leaving the monument as is, and to add signage that explains the Cultural, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process, the city's avenue is to address monuments.
"I don't know that I feel comfortable giving any type of recommendation," Alma Castro, a Santa Fe arts commissioner, said during the meeting, held Thursday. "I think that we've heard loud and clear that we are not the appropriate body to be making this."
The toppling of the obelisk in October culminated what started as a three-day peaceful protest at the Plaza by a group of Native American activists and their allies at the zenith of a national dialogue about the role of potentially harmful public art and monuments.
The monument previously bore a plaque that thanked Union Civil War soldiers for defeating "savage" Indians. The offensive term had been removed decades ago, but remained a flashpoint for many.
Eight people have been charged for their role in the destruction of the obelisk.
In response to last year's unrest, Mayor Alan Webber announced a plan to form the CHART process to discuss potentially harmful monuments. The framework was approved in February after going through a few iterations. The city is selecting a consultant to oversee the meetings.
At his bi-monthly news conference Monday, Webber was mum on updates surrounding the Plaza's beautification but previously said he didn't believe the city had to wait until those involved in the reconciliation process made a decision to beautify the Plaza.
"All I know is that Randy [Randall, director of the city's Tourism Department] and all of us are talking about ways to spruce up the city in general," Webber said. "We want to make sure that the Plaza is looking spiffy and clean and attractive."
Some members of the City Council previously voiced their displeasure and confusion over whether the decision to beautify the Plaza overstepped the spirit of CHART.
City Councilor Michael Garcia, one of the first councilors to voice concerns with the Plaza proposal, said he ultimately agreed with the Arts Commission's decision not to touch the obelisk base.
"The Governing Body approved the CHART process," he said. "That is the mechanism that we determined is going to be used for the future for any of these statues and monuments. Having it go through the CHART process will ensure that there is appropriate community engagement to add dialogue on the matter."
City Attorney Erin McSherry wrote in an email that City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill had the authority to take action through a temporary use permit that would have to go through the Land Use Department's historic districts manager.
McSherry said she believes the recommendation is being vetted.
