As a historic megadrought parches the West and diminishes the mighty Colorado River to record lows, federal water managers released a 24-month plan Tuesday with a clear message. 

All seven states that tap the Colorado River Basin — including New Mexico — must get by with less. 

A warmer, drier climate, which has helped drive the West into its worst drought in 1,200 years, has weakened snowpacks and increased evaporation in the face of steady population growth, depleting the river by 20 percent since the late 1990s. 

