Santa Fe resident Valerie Plame made national headlines when she entered the race for U.S. House in New Mexico as a former CIA officer outed in a scandalous leak during the George W. Bush administration.
For the press and news consumers who know a good story, it was easy to understand her local and national allure. Still, her background as a former intelligence operative was of little appeal to Democratic Party delegates at the pre-primary nominating convention March 7.
Just 5 percent of delegates voted for Plame and she fell far below the threshold of 20 percent to automatically qualify for the ballot in the June primary election for the 3rd Congressional District seat. She finished fifth in a field of six candidates.
Plame must now qualify via petition and she said Friday she had gathered enough petition signatures to make the primary ballot.
The pre-primary winner was longtime Santa Fe attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez, who received 41.9 percent of the delegate vote. Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya was second at 20.4 percent. Both candidates automatically qualified for the primary ballot.
Plame, meanwhile, said the convention result isn't having any lasting impact on her campaign.
“Our strategy hasn’t changed one bit. The convention is very much a political insiders' game — that I am not," Plame said.
She points out her campaign has raised the most money, and she shared internal polling that projected her being ahead of her primary opponents by 10 percent.
In a poll of 500 likely Democratic Party primary voters conducted from Feb. 11-16 by Anzalone Liszt Grove Research, 21 percent said they would vote for Plame over Leger Fernandez (11 percent) and First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna (7 percent).
Other candidates include first-term state Rep. Joseph Sanchez, D-Alcalde; Taos environmental attorney Kyle Tisdel; and former New Mexico Deputy Secretary of State John Blair.
The internal poll said Plame had a favorability rating of 34 percent, compared to 23 percent for Serna and 21 percent for Leger Fernandez.
Voters were asked, if the election were held today, who would they vote for, and all seven candidates were listed as options. For the favorability question, potential voters were asked if they had heard of Plame, Leger Fernandez and Serna, and if they have a favorable opinion of the candidates.
"I think we have tremendous grassroots support and that is our strategy," Plame said. "We’re going to continue to get out, we’re going to get on TV. And it’s a huge district as you know, and [with] people social distancing themselves [because of COVID-19], making sure you get your message out in a variety of other ways — TV, radio and so forth — that’s gonna be the way to go."
But Plame's poor performance among party members may signal a lack of support, political analysts say. Although pre-primary results do not always translate to actual backing from voters, it often does go hand in hand, said Albuquerque-based pollster Brian Sanderoff.
The pre-primary result is one crucial indicator of the strength a campaign has early on, especially because the only objective measure before it is fundraising — a metric where Plame has had a commanding lead.
"Oftentimes it is a predictor but not always," Sanderoff said. "It demonstrates that they did not have grassroots support among party regulars."
Aside from automatic qualifying, the pre-primary result also means Leger Fernandez will appear first on the primary ballot and Montoya next.
That's no small thing if voters don't already know your name, said University of New Mexico political science professor Lonna Atkeson.
"No, that's not a good thing," Atkeson said. "It does reflect poorly on Plame that she didn't get a reasonable amount of support in the state convention. It's not a good sign for her support in the community."
On the other hand, "She does have a lot of money, so she certainly can spend those resources to gain votes. How does that translate into negative views? I guess, if I were her, maybe I'd just want to ignore it."
Leger Fernandez, meanwhile, is taking her showing with delegates as a sign of support from voters in June. She said it will have a big "multiplier effect" when delegates tell their families, friends and others about her and why they support her.
“It shows that we have the momentum and excitement behind my campaign to move forward into the primary," Leger Fernandez said. "They’re now part of our campaign community. They’ll continue showing up. They’ll continue being involved and they’ll work very hard to elect me because they’re so excited. They’re so committed."
Like Plame, Leger Fernandez said she is still engaging in "all the different ways in which it is important to communicate to voters" to win.
Her campaign declined to share internal polling data. Her campaign manager, Emma Caccamo, said in a statement, "What we know from recent data, from the convention results, and from what we experience on the ground every single day is this: When voters hear Teresa's story, they move to her."
Serna's campaign manager and brother, JonCarlo Serna, did not respond to an email seeking comment for this story.
