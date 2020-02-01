Former CIA operative Valerie Plame led the field in money raised last year in the race for Northern New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District seat.
Plame, a Santa Fe Democrat, raised $1.1 million through the end of 2019 and had $586,538 in cash on hand, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission. She raised $427,546 in the fourth quarter.
“A campaign’s values are reflective of who its message inspires to donate,” Plame said in a statement. “It’s encouraging that we’ve had thousands of contributions from regular working people and that our average amount is so modest.”
The next highest total was for was Santa Fe lawyer Teresa Leger Fernandez, who raised $682,397 last year. Leger Fernandez had her strongest fundraising period to date in the fourth quarter, bringing in $284,178. She had $430,700 in cash on hand.
“Here in New Mexico, we know it’s all about community,” Leger Fernandez said. “As our campaign community continues to grow, we are gaining more and more momentum and building an ever-expanding network of support.”
Leger Fernandez recently received endorsements from the Latino Victory Fund and the Sierra Club.
First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna raised the third highest amount of money in 2019 — $502,958, while former New Mexico Deputy Secretary of State John Blair raised $236,750.
Other candidates who raised smaller amounts include state Rep. Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde; Kyle Tisdel, a Taos attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center; and Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya.
The eight candidates with the highest fundraising amounts were all Democrats, including Rob Apodaca, who dropped out of the race last year. Several Republican candidates filed year-end reports with smaller total amounts, including Anise Golden Morper, Karen Bedonie, Audra Lee Brown and Alexis Johnson.
Republican candidates Ben Bateman and Harry Montoya did not have any year-end reports filed as of Saturday.
U.S. Senate seat
Ben Ray Luján, the 3rd District congressman who is running for U.S. Senate, raised by far the highest total for his race. He took in $2.65 million in 2019 and had $1.6 million in cash on hand.
No other Democratic candidates had reports filed on the FEC website as of Saturday, other than Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, who has dropped out.
Gavin Clarkson led Republican candidates with $583,763 raised in 2019, compared to Mick Rich with $239,535 and Elisa Martinez with $154,874.
Republican candidates Mark Ronchetti and Louie Sanchez had no reports filed.
The winner of the general election will replace Sen. Tom Udall, who is vacating his seat after this term.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.