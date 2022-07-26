Almost anything would be more appealing than the bland box squatting in the middle of the Plaza. For pure ugliness, only Santa Fe's trash-filled arroyos and weedy streets look worse.
The box stands as a temporary remembrance of criminals who tore apart the 152-year-old Soldiers Monument in October 2020. A mob decided history should be obliterated instead of studied. Worse still, Santa Fe police let the lawbreakers do as they pleased.
The mayor and city councilors reacted with an expensive, drawn-out plan. They hired consultants to oversee community meetings and solicit ideas on what should replace the shattered monument, now obscured by the box.
Eighty-five submissions were made through what the city calls its Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process.
If truth really mattered, the people who destroyed the monument would have been held to account for their crimes in open courtrooms. They instead were coddled through a secret mediation process that served only the perpetrators.
At least the proposals for what should be placed on the Plaza are open records for all to see and evaluate. Here's a sampling of suggestions from various advocates who have not yet been identified publicly by the city;
The pitch — A sculpture of a 12-foot ear of Indian corn standing upright on a 6-foot pedestal. The kernels would be brown, red, white, black and yellow to signify the community's diversity. Verdict — Nebraska and Iowa wouldn't feel threatened by this garish vegetable.
The pitch — A perverse imitation of the Statue of Liberty in which the goddess is flinging her middle finger at the world. It's titled "Liberty and Justice for Few." Verdict — Not everyone enters to win. This proposal is hopeless in more than one way.
The pitch — An elaborate fountain with the message that water is life. Verdict — It's a hackneyed idea. Santa Fe resident Bob White, who's participated in community meetings about the Plaza, offers another objection. "There should never be another fountain in Santa Fe because of drought."
The pitch — A military memorial inclusive of all races. Verdict — The Soldiers Monument better captured Santa Fe and the West. Most panels of the desecrated monument, an obelisk, recognized Union soldiers who stopped the Confederate Army's westward advance. New Mexico soldiers played a part in ending slavery, a fact that was highlighted on the obelisk.
The pitch — A solar "rain-gathering and storage structure." Verdict — This offering gets a zero for aesthetics. Water towers in industrial zones have more charm.
The pitch — A statue of St. Francis with a fountain to attract birds and provide a depository for coins. Verdict — Another entry that should go to a watery grave.
The pitch — Public art of a red automobile in a tunnel-like contraption. The proponent describes this offering as a charging station for electric vehicles. Verdict — Andy Warhol's Campbell’s Soup Cans were more interesting. They didn't belong on the Plaza, either.
The pitch — "Nonviolent Santa Fe," an idea with "no particular structure design in mind." Proponents say they envision the spot where the monument stood as a place to gather in peace. Verdict — Vague though it is, this one at least is idealistic.
The pitch — A statue of Claudette Colvin, who at age 15 in Montgomery, Ala., refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger. Colvin's bravery in 1955 preceded that of Rosa Parks, who became a symbol of the movement to end segregation. Verdict — Civil rights warriors transformed America as no army could have. Few Western cities feature statues of ordinary people who were extraordinary in desegregating the South. Honoring Colvin in Santa Fe would create a buzz nationally, but many in town favor sticking with important Western history.
The pitch — A revived Soldiers Monument. The woman who submitted this proposal subtly referenced the vandals who tore the obelisk to pieces. "We can open a dialogue about what happened and how we feel about it," she wrote in her submission. Verdict — It's the best approach. A National Historic Landmark such as the Plaza should be faithful to New Mexico's past, warts and all.
A couple of loud fringe groups led the destruction of the obelisk. They ignored its recognition of soldiers who helped preserve the union.
The mob tried to justify its criminality because of one panel that initially described cavalry soldiers fighting "savage" Indians. Someone had used a chisel to erase the word "savage" in 1974. Another 46 years went by before lawbreakers attacked the obelisk, claiming it was a memorial to racism.
The vandals didn't bother studying the region's complicated history. In acting out, they hoped to have the last word on events that should be discussed endlessly.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.