Almost anything would be more appealing than the bland box squatting in the middle of the Plaza. For pure ugliness, only Santa Fe's trash-filled arroyos and weedy streets look worse.

The box stands as a temporary remembrance of criminals who tore apart the 152-year-old Soldiers Monument in October 2020. A mob decided history should be obliterated instead of studied. Worse still, Santa Fe police let the lawbreakers do as they pleased.

The mayor and city councilors reacted with an expensive, drawn-out plan. They hired consultants to oversee community meetings and solicit ideas on what should replace the shattered monument, now obscured by the box.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

