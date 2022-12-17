selects71.jpg

The Dragon Room Lounge at The Pink Adobe has a fireplace and dragon-themed decorations.

 New Mexican file photo

The Pink Adobe and The Dragon Room, longtime downtown staples on Old Santa Fe Trail, are set for a six-week closure for remodeling and kitchen upgrades as well as a change in ownership.

Isabelle Koomoa, who has owned the establishments for nearly a decade, is preparing to sell them to Ira and Sylvia Seret, who own the neighboring Inn of the Five Graces on East De Vargas Street. The closure is scheduled Dec. 31, and the sale is expected to close Jan. 11, with a reopening planned just in time for Valentine's Day.

At age 81, Koomoa is ready to relinquish ownership, she said — but patrons need not fear major changes.

