The man who died when his twin-engine plane crashed Tuesday morning into a Santa Fe home, setting it ablaze, was a noted Los Angeles plastic surgeon who had been flying for decades.

New Mexico State Police identified the pilot as 72-year-old Randolph Sherman. A media spokesman for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles confirmed Sherman worked for the hospital.

Sherman died after crashing just after 9 a.m. into a double-wide mobile home on Agua de Oro, just south of the Downs at Santa Fe. There was no one in the home at the time of the crash.

Recommended for you