LeAnne Gomez's father and grandfather both died in aviation accidents when she was a little girl.
That didn't stop her from flying.
She pursued a career as a pilot to try to stay connected to them, she said in a recent interview. She thought her dream was coming true when she became the first female pilot with the New Mexico State Police Air Unit in 2015.
But Gomez, 40, says in a new lawsuit filed in state District Court she was "harassed, demeaned, belittled and discriminated against" during her five years on the job, until it became too much to bear and she finally quit in March 2019.
"On the New Mexico State Police bus, she was made to sit in the last row in the very back," says the lawsuit, which accuses the state Department of Public Safety and New Mexico State Police of violating the state's Human Rights Act, Fair Pay for Women Act and Whistleblower Act.
Gomez's lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages. She also is asking the court to order the Department of Public Safety to change policies and improve training, and to monitor the agency's compliance with those changes for three years.
A spokesman for the Department of Public Safety declined to comment on the case, saying in an email: "I can confirm Gomez was the first female New Mexico State Police pilot. There are not currently any other female pilots assigned to the unit. State Police generally does not comment on pending litigation and we won’t be commenting on this litigation at this time."
In the interview late last week, Gomez said being the only female officer in the state police Air Unit was like living a double life.
In public, she said, she received positive feedback from the community and was hailed as a role model.
The agency even used her image in an advertisement with the caption: "Not all women were created equal. … Some become New Mexico State Police Officers."
But in the hangar with her fellow officers, she said, she was marginalized and had to fight to get the bare minimum of training offered as a matter of course to her male co-workers — many of whom treated her poorly because of her gender.
In her 46-page complaint, Gomez details numerous ways in which she was treated differently than men in the unit, ranging from being passed over for missions and denied training opportunities to being subjected to sexist comments. Co-workers also sabotaged her attempts to advance, the suit alleges.
Her commander falsely told people they were married, her lawsuit alleges, and asked her to come to his hotel room to discuss work, something he never requested of her male co-workers.
According to the suit, the commander referred to one of her first flight lessons as "a $2,000 date."
Gomez was routinely told not to "break a nail" when performing her duties, the suit says, and was excluded from group workouts. Sometimes, the suit says, she was given misinformation about meetings that caused her to miss them, or to arrive late or inappropriately attired.
Men in the unit regularly showered naked in public areas of the hangar, the lawsuit alleges, adding that one man frequently urinated outside the hangar door, even after Gomez asked him to stop.
Gomez says in the lawsuit she was retaliated against when she raised concerns about these issues and others, in part by being forced to undergo duplicative training that resulted in lower pay.
In 2017, the lawsuit alleges, she voiced her objection to conducting warrantless surveillance with the state police helicopter, but her superiors ignored her and sought information from men on the subject.
In another instance, the suit says, she declined an order to "spotlight" a moving vehicle without probable cause — questioning whether it was a violation of constitutional law. The flight observer on duty responded by refusing to support her progression toward becoming a flight observer and said she should be denied opportunities for flight time and mission experience, according to the suit.
She was continuously told to "leave" and "go somewhere else" if she really wanted to fly, the suit says.
Gomez — who said in the interview she was not only the first woman to work as a pilot in the state police Air Unit, but also the first female law enforcement pilot in the state and one of only a handful across the country — has returned to her former career as a massage therapist since leaving the department in 2019.
