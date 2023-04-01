Cows wandering out of pastures when fencing is down is an age-old problem.
Until recently, the only thing ranchers could do was round up the stray cattle and repair or rebuild the fence.
But when the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire roared through Northern New Mexico nearly a year ago, it burned 210 miles of fencing that could take years to replace — and at great expense.
A more high-tech measure was needed to keep the cattle on grazing lands with no barbed wire. The answer: virtual fencing.
With this method, cattle are fitted with collars that track them via wireless GPS signals transmitted through base stations set up in an area.
If the cattle begin to wander off, the system will generate a sharp noise in the collars to discourage them from going outside the boundaries. If they ignore the alarm, the collars will zap them with a mild electrical shock.
The U.S. Forest Service is teaming up with the Tierra Y Montes Soil and Water Conservation District to create a pilot program for the virtual fencing in San Miguel and Mora counties, where the mammoth wildfire raged for two months.
If the approach catches on, it could become more than a stopgap measure to control cattle while the physical fences are rebuilt — eventually expanding to a broader use outside the burn area, said Christine Bishop, range program manager for the Santa Fe National Forest.
"If it's successful, it could revolutionize range management in Northern New Mexico," Bishop said. "The biggest hurdle is getting folks to feel comfortable using the system."
Ranchers in Colorado and Utah have adopted the technology, but it's untried in New Mexico, she said. As of last week, four people have expressed interest in the program.
The Forest Service has bought 12 base stations to cover four large government-run grazing pastures, known as allotments. It can purchase up to 700 collars at $45 a piece, to distribute to permittees, Bishop said.
The goal is to have collared cattle grazing in the pastures by June, she said. The longer-term goal is to bring private landowners into the system, which would greatly expand it, she said.
Getting more ranchers to sign on will help the agency obtain the funding in the coming year to buy more base stations, Bishop said.
Gerald Romero, Tierra Y Montes district manager, agreed the system could have a wider scope, though that would require forming more partnerships. At the moment, the system is experimental, he said.
"Really, now, the pilot program is to determine whether its application is suitable or not," Romero said.
The soil and water district makes a logical partner in this venture because its longtime relationships with landowners enables it to assist with outreach, he added.
Bishop said the permittees who try this system could grow to like how it saves money on physical fencing, which can cost $25,000 per mile to install and must be maintained.
Those who want to use the collars must train their cows first, Bishop said. The cattle must be taken to a fenced pasture, and when they move too close to the fence, the sharp noise is activated to teach them to pull back and adhere to the boundary, she said.
The collars then can be applied in open spaces with no physical barriers, Bishop said.
Hence the term virtual fence.
The Forest Service has looked into three companies — two in the U.S. and one in Norway — that make the collars, Bishop said. It's leaning toward buying them from Vence, based in San Diego.
On the company's website, Vence touts how virtual fencing allows owners to control the movement of their animals from a smartphone or a digital schedule. It also describes how the system can improve operations beyond keeping cattle in unfenced pastures.
Through artificial intelligence, the system enables more efficient grazing so ranchers can maximize the yield from their land while reducing costs, it says.
The system can guide the cows into particular areas of pastures for feeding or bring them in for milking — "no labor, ATVs or dogs needed," it says.
Meanwhile, virtual boundaries can be drawn anywhere, whether it's the edge of a property or sensitive areas and waterways the owners want to place off-limits, according to the web page.
Romero said he also expects people will be initially hesitant to embrace this new technology.
"That's understandable," Romero said. "It's something that's very different than what we've normally done in this area."
He said he was unsure how feasible it would be when he first heard of it. But he came around after researching how effective it has been in other countries and states, he said, calling it another tool in the box.
If people observe it working for their neighbors, they'll jump on board, Romero said.
"Word of mouth does go a long way," he said. "If we have a couple of successful seasons, I can assure you more folks are going to come to the table."