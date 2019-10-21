Two people killed in a plane crash Sunday morning at Angel Fire Airport have been identified as pilot Richard Joseph Schenk, 65, and Anne Schenk of Great Bend, Kan., according to officials.
Schenk was a commercial pilot, according to a post on the Angel Fire Fire Department Facebook page.
Schenk was issued a commercial pilot license in 2009 but earlier this year had an unspecified medical condition that disqualified him from renewing his license, according to FAA records. After an appeal he was granted a one-year special issue certificate until March 2020 when he would have needed to reapply.
The single-engine plane leaving from airport crashed shortly after takeoff, officials said.
Lt. Mike Woolley, a firefighter and public information officer for the Angel Fire Fire Department, lives near the airport and heard it take off in windy weather. He doesn’t know what caused the crash but wind might have been a factor.
“I thought, ‘Why would anyone take off in this wind?’” Woolley said, estimating it was around 22 knots.
Flight Aware, a live flight tracker, listed wind gusts of 25 knots, or nearly 29 mph, at 8:35 a.m.
At 8:48 a.m. Angel Fire dispatch received a call that the plane had crashed in a field between Zeb’s Restaurant and Mountain Supply True Value Hardware. Woolley said the plane clipped Zeb’s as it tried to take off, though damage to the restaurant and bar was minimal.
