The men could be heard before they could be seen.

They sang a cheerful hymn and clapped along with the chorus as they marched toward Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe del Valle de Pojoaque Catholic Church around noon Friday.

By then, the 42 men, all dressed in matching blue T-shirts, had spent five days walking about 90 miles from Estancia, a small town south of Moriarty.

