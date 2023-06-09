The men could be heard before they could be seen.
They sang a cheerful hymn and clapped along with the chorus as they marched toward Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe del Valle de Pojoaque Catholic Church around noon Friday.
By then, the 42 men, all dressed in matching blue T-shirts, had spent five days walking about 90 miles from Estancia, a small town south of Moriarty.
They’ll complete the last 11 miles of their journey Saturday morning when they arrive at El Santuario de Chimayó.
They are not alone. It may not be Holy Week, but three groups of pilgrims — two groups of men and one of women — will converge at the santuario for a special Mass Saturday morning.
Each group embarked on 100-mile treks this week in this year’s Pilgrimages for Vocations, an opportunity to pray for those who have joined or will join the religious life as a priest, deacon or nun.
“Hopefully, in this group, we’ll have some priests, we’ll have some deacons. I can’t say nuns,” said Deacon John Archuleta, a member of the clergy at Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe. He was speaking to the all-male group of pilgrims from Estancia.
This year’s pilgrimage is special for two reasons: 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the very first Pilgrimage for Vocations, and it’s the first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the pilgrimage in 2020.
Estevan Atencio, spiritual director for the Estancia group, said he was “filled with joy” at the opportunity to walk the 100-mile pilgrimage once again.
“It changes my life every single year that I do it,” he said.
But the pilgrimage isn’t limited to encouraging more people to join the clergy, said Miguel Rael, rector and logistical coordinator for the pilgrims approaching Chimayó from the south.
“The pilgrimage’s overall goal is to pray for vocations, so we can continue to have priests, nuns, religious life. But it’s also a prayer and walk for your own personal vocation,” he said.
It’s a time of “huge self-reflection,” Rael said, an opportunity for pilgrims to determine whether certain vocations — from priesthood to marriage — suit them and pray for members of the community who may need help or healing.
This year, the need for healing was at the top of organizers’ minds, Atencio said.
The world has changed since 2019, when walkers last completed the Pilgrimage for Vocations. Pilgrims and their families suffered from the destruction wrought by the coronavirus pandemic and the prolonged isolation it caused.
In response, this year’s pilgrimage is themed around hope and healing, Atencio said.
“Our goal this year was to help the peregrines [pilgrims] on our route be able to ... really believe in hope and understand and learn how to heal from whatever they need to be healed from,” he said.
Atencio and Rael were committed to making the pilgrimage feel like a rebirth. They started making the walk with their fathers at 13 and now, at 24, they are the group’s co-leaders. Atencio takes charge of the group’s spiritual growth and Rael manages the logistics of lodging and food at parishes along the route.
Leo Marquez, a 63-year-old El Paso resident, embodies this theme of healing despite adversity.
In addition to praying for vocations, he began the pilgrimage — walking with his 21-year-old son, Pablo — to pray for a co-worker who he said needs some of God’s grace. It would be Marquez’s second pilgrimage, though his plans to finish the walk in 2019 fell through after other responsibilities pulled him away.
The first two days of walking were manageable, Marquez said. But by the third, his knee started to ache with the increasing altitude and humidity, despite the 20-mile practice walks he’d completed with a group of pilgrims from Las Cruces.
As the pain grew more intense, Marquez decided to quit. He told pilgrimage leadership he couldn’t go on.
Their response: “No, no, we’re not going to let you quit. You keep trying, you keep trying,” Marquez recalled.
The men encouraged him, challenged him, supported him — sometimes physically.
“They’re all like brothers — helping me, pushing me, everything,” Marquez said.
When he arrived at the Pojoaque parish — the penultimate stop — and kneeled before the image of the Virgen de Guadalupe, Marquez was met with support from those brothers.
“Leo, you made it!” Atencio yelled.
All of the pilgrims raised their voices and clapped in special recognition of Marquez’s success.