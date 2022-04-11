After a two-year hiatus, thousands of pilgrims are expected to take to the highways of Northern New Mexico on foot in order to reach El Santuario de Chimayó by Good Friday.
The return of one of the area’s most cherished traditions is a far cry from the disappointment left by the coronavirus pandemic, when only a trickle of pilgrims made their way to the Chimayó shrine in 2020 and 2021. The walk usually draws tens of thousands from throughout the state and beyond who come to pray at the small Catholic church and collect soil some believe holds special healing properties.
Against the backdrop of recent tragedies on New Mexico roads, public safety officials are asking drivers and pedestrians to step up safety precautions along highways and roads leading to Chimayó.
In early March, a Santa Fe police officer and a retired Las Vegas, N.M., firefighter were killed during the chase of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 25.
There have been other wrong-way incidents on New Mexico freeways since the fatal crash.
State Department of Transportation spokeswoman Marisa Maez said such risks always worry officials, particularly when pedestrians and drivers are closely mingled.
“You’re crossing different modes of transportation, and it does increase the risk of injury,” she said.
The Transportation Department will make sweeps on the shoulders of U.S. 84/285 and N.M. 503 and N.M. 76 leading to Chimayó this week, Maez said. Pedestrian traffic is set to be heaviest on Good Friday.
The department also is providing temporary portable lighting structures, trash receptacles and traffic signage that will warn vehicles to proceed with caution.
Maez said drivers should be prepared for traffic delays along those roads throughout the week.
“Slow down, move over,” Maez said. “Give those walkers room; don’t go flying by them at 70 miles per hour.”
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in the northern portion of the county Thursday evening, when pedestrian traffic along major roads is likely to be high.
Heightened patrols are expected to continue through the weekend.
“If you’re driving, please be extra careful and be more observant of pedestrians while traveling along the route of the pilgrimage,” sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos wrote in a news release on the event.
Sheriff’s deputies are urging pedestrians to wear light-colored clothing during the day and reflective materials if they are walking at night. Deputies will be distributing glow sticks along the pilgrimage route on Thursday evening.
New Mexico State Police will have officers on site Friday at El Santuario de Chimayó for traffic control and security. The agency did not respond to an email request for comment.
Sheriff’s deputies from Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties will offer traffic control as well, and two medical units along with a first aid station will be available along N.M. 503.
Santa Fe County is distributing 37 portable toilets along the route.
