For the second year in a row, the coronavirus is affecting the Holy Week pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayó.
The santuario announced on its Facebook page Sunday it would shutter the parish the afternoon of Good Friday, closing the destination point for one of Northern New Mexico’s most cherished religious events.
“Since the pandemic is still with us and we do not want to invite the spread of the Coronavirus via super spreader event like a pilgrimage with tens of thousands of people, the Santuario de Chimayó will be closed on Good Friday,” the post read. “We are sorry that it has to be this way, but we’re hoping next year will allow for a return to the beloved pilgrimage as in the past.”
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe announced the pilgrimage’s cancellation in a news release. A similar trek to Tome Hill Park in Los Lunas has been canceled as well, the archdiocese said, adding people are “strongly discouraged” from walking to the sacred sites.
Every spring, tens of thousands of pilgrims from across the state and worldwide make the journey to the 19th-century Roman Catholic shrine in Chimayó, many walking across a network of freeways, country roads and city streets.
Many start in Albuquerque, Santa Fe or Española. Along the trip, pilgrims reflect on blessings, loved ones and their faith, and seek forgiveness for past sins.
The crusade ends Good Friday at the shrine, made a historic landmark in 1970. Some come to collect soil at the site, which is believed by some to have healing properties.
According to the archdiocese, Archbishop John C. Wester made the decision to cancel this year’s pilgrimage in collaboration with the Rev. Julio Gonzales of Holy Family Parish in Chimayó, the santuario and public safety officials.
Marisa Maez, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico Department of Transportation, said the agency does not expect to provide any assistance along the route this year, as it has in the past, to ensure pilgrims’ safety. The agency will release more information later this week in a joint statement with the Department of Public Safety, she said.
Representatives of El Santuario de Chimayó could not be reached for comment.
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe urged anyone opting to move forward with an individual Holy Week pilgrimage to the shrine to practice social distancing and other health and safety precautions.
“The NM Department of Transportation will not be providing signs, cones, barricades, lights, trash receptacles, or portable message boards to keep the walkers safe,” the institution’s statement said.
Ceci Grant, executive assistant for the archdiocese, said it cannot stop individuals who intend to follow through with a pilgrimage because it is not an event organized by the institution.
Last year’s event was canceled just after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Governor’s Office, along with the state departments of health, public safety and transportation, encouraged pilgrims to stay home.
However, a small trickle of pedestrians could be seen along the route.
Law enforcement agencies did monitor the route, but, in lieu of stopping pilgrims or guiding them along the route as they have in years past, suggested they turn back.
According to the santuario’s Facebook post, the chapel, parking lot and all other buildings will be closed Good Friday, April 2.
The santuario will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the rest of Holy Week — starting March 28 — and Easter Sunday, according to the post.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.