The state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department's Forestry Division may begin burns of wood piles at Hyde Memorial State Park as soon as March 9 if weather conditions remain favorable. According to a news release, recent snowfall makes it an "optimal" time to burn debris piles from previous thinning projects.
The project could run through March 14. Smoke from the burns may be seen in the Santa Fe and surrounding areas. Smoke-sensitive individuals, including those with respiratory issues or heart disease, are encouraged to protect themselves and limit outdoor exposure during the pile burn. More information on air quality and preventative health measures can be found at www.nmtracking.org/fire.
While Hyde Memorial State Park will remain open to the public, Hyde Park Road (N.M. 475) could be temporarily closed if visibility becomes an issue, according to the news release.
