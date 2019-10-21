Photo Feature Pigeon play in Santa Fe By Matt Dahlseid | The New Mexican 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Mia DelBello, 6, of Santa Fe raises a pigeon that sat in her hand as she was feeding it seeds Monday on the Plaza. Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Mia DelBello, 6, of Santa Fe raises up a pigeon that sat in her hand as she was feeding it seeds Monday on the Plaza. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Post a comment as Guest Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Advertisement VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesExpect traffic headaches Friday as LANL’s giant rotor heads through Santa Fe on way to VirginiaWork stress prompts Meow Wolf CEO to step down3 Santa Feans will receive Living Treasures awardSanta Fe school board hears parents’ pleas to avoid closuresPlea deal nets 12 years for Santa Fe man in stabbing death of his girlfriendWith aid and effort, Santa Fe homeless couple escape streetsSanta Fe council candidate subject of domestic violence investigationArmy questions who’s buried at Santa Fe National CemeteryPolice: Las Vegas, N.M., woman says she killed abusive boyfriendPaperback exchange Book Mountain could be facing final chapter Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedPanhandling deluge in Santa Fe? City officials say no (18)Public loses if schools leader goes to Senate (10)Work stress prompts Meow Wolf CEO to step down (9)Serna mounts attacks on Plame in new video (9)Uneven student distribution costs Santa Fe schools (7)Apathy saves a senator who should be vulnerable (7)What good is a college education if you are burning up? (6)Military-style weapons should be restricted (6)Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tells oil execs: We’ll work with you (6)Man arrested in DWI after Santa Fe injury crash (6) COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Notes from the North Los Alamos carving its way to pumpkin record Ringside Seat Apathy saves a senator who should be vulnerable Building Santa Fe Siberian elm: Santa Fe’s saga of love and hate Roundhouse Roundup Coming full circle on pot legalization
