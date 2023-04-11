041123 jw piroshky1.jpg

Alex Vaughan, Piroshky Piroshky's business development manager, unloads boxes of pastries for Simon Lublinsky, right, Tuesday during a distribution event for the Seattle-based pie-maker at the Elks Club in Santa Fe. The Pacific Northwest eatery shipped 80 orders for Santa Feans in the know plus 200 orders for Albuquerque and another 50 in Las Cruces.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

New Mexicans drove miles to get their mitts on some Eastern European delicacies Tuesday, but these pies traveled a lot farther — about 1,200 air miles.

That’s the flying distance from Seattle to Santa Fe, and about 80 orders worth of Piroshky Piroshky pies came all that way just to be eaten.

The Seattle-based bakery, known for its array of hand-held pies full of beef and potatoes, raspberry swirl, chicken fajita and meatball marinara — among other options — sent the offerings to Santa Fe to introduce New Mexicans to its wares.

041123 jw piroshky2.jpg

Mason North, 5, helps his dad load an order from Piroshky Piroshky on Tuesday.
041123 jw piroshky3.jpg

Enthusiastic customer Lindsay Payton snaps a photo of Piroshky Piroshky Business Development Manager Alex Vaughan as he unloads her box of pies Tuesday.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Recommended for you