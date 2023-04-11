Alex Vaughan, Piroshky Piroshky's business development manager, unloads boxes of pastries for Simon Lublinsky, right, Tuesday during a distribution event for the Seattle-based pie-maker at the Elks Club in Santa Fe. The Pacific Northwest eatery shipped 80 orders for Santa Feans in the know plus 200 orders for Albuquerque and another 50 in Las Cruces.
New Mexicans drove miles to get their mitts on some Eastern European delicacies Tuesdays, but these pies traveled a lot farther — about 1,200 air miles.
That’s the flying distance from Seattle to Santa Fe, and about 80 orders worth of Piroshky Piroshky pies came all that way just to be eaten.
The Seattle-based bakery, known for its array of hand-held pies full of beef and potatoes, raspberry swirl, chicken fajita and meatball marinara — among other options — sent the offerings to Santa Fe to introduce New Mexicans to its wares.
The initiative was part of a nearly three-year business strategy to stay afloat as the coronavirus pandemic shut down commerce on so many levels, said Alex Vaughan, business development manager for Piroshky Piroshky.
The company watched as sales dropped by 80% while businesses around it closed.
“We did not want to become that statistic,” he said Tuesday before handing out some of the baked goods at Elks Lodge No. 460 in Santa Fe.
When tourism dropped in Seattle, where Piroshky Piroshky started in 1992, so did walk-in customers. The solution, Vaughan said, was “to start driving product out to cities and communities” to keep the company front and center and encourage more foot traffic.
At first, the company drove to cities within a reasonable range, like Spokane, Wash., and Portland, Ore. Then representatives from Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines suggested using their air cargo services to increase the reach “since no one was flying.”
“We tried it out,” he added. “It was very successful, especially on the West Coast where our brand is well known.”
Soon, people familiar with the brand began asking the company to visit their town — and bring pies.
This week the bakery decided to visit Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Las Cruces, advertising in advance its plan to bring freshly baked goods to those who preordered them.
Vaughan said he wasn’t sure what the response would be, because the company is not a household name outside the Pacific Northwest.
But the company received about 80 orders from Santa Fe and 200 from Albuquerque, where it will be handing out pies Wednesday. On Thursday it will be in Las Cruces, where it has 40 to 50 orders to fill.
In many cases, he said, New Mexico customers were once tourists or residents in Seattle.
“They are missing a part of the Pacific Northwest and they want to experience it,” he said.
Among those in line Tuesday was Tim Harville, who lived in Seattle for 10 years and stumbled across the Santa Fe event via a random Instagram ad.
He said he “fell in love with those guys” — meaning the bakeries — in Seattle. The piroshky is “comfort food,” he said.
Now a Santa Fean, Harville said he is glad Piroshky Piroshky is traveling.
“I hope it works out for them,” he said. “There are a lot of things like this we don’t get in New Mexico that we remember from other places we lived. It’s a nice treat to have it show up.”
Santa Fean Perli Cunanan, who also saw the company’s Instagram ad, ordered four of the baked treats: beef and cheese, salmon, jalapeño sausage and, for a touch of sweetness, a hazelnut roll.
“I got the best-sellers, according to the ad,” she said with a laugh. “They look very appetizing.”
According to the company’s website, the Russian word piroshky is a diminutive form of pirogi, the Russian word for pies. It says a typical piroshky is “roughly rectangular (or occasionally crescent-shaped) … They are made of yeast-leavened dough that completely encloses its filling.”
Common pie choices include “meats, vegetables like sautéed cabbage, mashed potato, fried mushrooms, or sweet items like fruits and jams,” the website says.
Vaughan said he has some advice for those sampling a Piroshky Piroshky pie for the first time.