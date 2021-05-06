When Jacques d’Amboise wanted to encourage a student to go full-out in a dance movement, he would say, “You either live or you die, and if you live, live with life.”
The longtime New York City ballet dancer and choreographer — who in 1976 was deemed “an institution” by New York Times dance and theater critic Clive Barnes — died at his home in Manhattan on Sunday following complications from a stroke. He was 86.
Ever exuberant and enthusiastic in both his performances and in life, d’Amboise left his dance footprints on New Mexico when he co-founded NDI New Mexico, headquartered in Santa Fe, in 1994.
“He was the Pied Piper of dance in New Mexico,” said longtime Santa Fean and former real estate agent Pat French, who first introduced d’Amboise to former Acequia Madre Elementary School Principal Leslie Carpenter around 1990.
That encounter led d’Amboise to start a branch of his National Dance Institute, long anchored in New York City, in Santa Fe. He debuted his first Santa Fe student dance show, an adaptation of his own production of Fat City, at that school in 1990.
French said she realized then d’Amboise, who was planning to buy a house in Santa Fe, wasn’t really looking for a house.
“He was looking for a community,” she said.
Catherine Oppenheimer, who worked with d’Amboise at the New York City Ballet and later became founding artistic director of NDI New Mexico, said he wanted to “bring the best of arts to the kids. He believed every kid deserved access to the highest standards of the arts.”
Russell Baker, executive director of NDI New Mexico, said d’Amboise “had a tremendous impact on so many people in the world, including New Mexico. And in some ways, it was one by one. He was one of these people who, when you were having a conversation with him, you felt you were in the most important place in the world in that moment.”
Jessie Martinez, a Santa Fean who now works for Los Alamos National Laboratory, was one of the thousands of kids touched by d’Amboise’s commitment. A former NDI student, he recalled d’Amboise coming in to class to work with students on a piece called “Tamara’s Dance.”
“He knew how to reach into you to get the best out of you,” Martinez said. “He was demanding excellence always. He knew every kid had excellence inside.”
Though the instructor and dancer could be intimidating and strict in his teachings, he was also joyful and let out a yell of delight when a kid having trouble with a particular step suddenly mastered it, Martinez said.
Born in Massachusetts in 1934, d’Amboise moved as a child to New York with his family and trained at a dance school in Washington Heights in upper Manhattan. His mother, who was obsessed with all things French, enrolled him in classes there to keep him from joining a street gang, he later said.
He liked to joke that all the kids he grew up with on those streets either became cops or gangsters.
In contrast, he became one of the best-known male ballet stars in the world, a position heightened in popular culture when he performed on television shows and played one of the seven male siblings seeking a wife in the 1954 MGM musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.
He projected a graceful sense of masculinity when he danced, and his high-flying balletic leaps inspired ballerina Maria Tallchief to say, “The only person who can compare to Jacques is Michael Jordan of the [NBA Chicago] Bulls.”
His rise was meteoric. At 8, he was studying at the School of American Ballet, and within a few years he was dancing with the Ballet Society, the predecessor to New York City Ballet, which he joined in 1949. He was just 15. His professional dance career would last almost another 35 years.
Working under legendary and influential ballet choreographer George Balanchine, d’Amboise became one of the premier leads of his works, winning acclaim for his dancing in a late 1950s revival of Balanchine’s much-lauded ballet, Apollo.
As d’Amboise liked to tell it, Balanchine told him Apollo was about “a wild, untamed youth who learns nobility through art.”
It was a theme d’Amboise would return to again and again as he launched a post-ballet second act as an arts educator with the National Dance Institute, which he founded in New York City in 1975.
Having worked with some of the giants in his field, he wanted to return to his roots as a street kid and give the gift of dance to kids in need of focus, expression and creativity.
In a 2011 interview with The Paris Review, d’Ambiose said he started going into schools to teach ballet in the 1970s “trying to re-create what I had done myself … I went into schools and gave free classes, once a week, to boys. Well, the girls rebelled, and I had to do both.
“And I just couldn’t do one grade, I had to audition or try third, fourth, and fifth grade. But because six people would get up and leave in the middle of regular classes, the teachers didn’t like it. So now the entire class, no matter what, has dance.”
In the 1983 documentary He Made Me Feel Like Dancin’ — which focuses on d’Amboise’s work with NDI students in New York City schools — he said he wasn’t just looking for talent when he cast students in his school shows.
“What I look for is willingness to try,” he said. “Never give up.”
For his contribution to arts education, d’Amboise received a 1990 MacArthur Fellowship, a 1995 Kennedy Honors Award and a New York Governor’s Award. Jacques d’Amboise, who published his autobiography, I Was a Dancer, in 2011, is survived by four children and six grandchildren. His wife, Carolyn George, died in 2009.
“He created a world here,” French said of his legacy in Santa Fe. “He came to make everybody dance.”
