A Picuris Pueblo man whose medical marijuana plants were confiscated and destroyed by officers with the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs three years ago is seeking $3.5 million in damages from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Charles Farden filed a tort claim notice, or a notice of intent to sue, with the federal agency earlier this month, alleging violations of his federal and state constitutional rights.

“By unlawfully cutting down and burning Mr. Farden’s medical cannabis plants,” the document states, “the federal law enforcement officers in this case committed an act that is tantamount to these same officers unlawfully entering into Mr. Farden’s home, without a warrant, going into his medicine cabinet and flushing his prescription diabetes medication down the toilet.”

