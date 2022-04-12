Nothing says a politician has to follow tradition, a script or the calendar.
First-term state Rep. Roger Montoya is ignoring all three in the stretch run of this primary election season.
Montoya, D-Velarde, will step off the campaign trail for two days to oversee a statewide, bipartisan summit for rural New Mexicans.
His event proposes to dig into what the Legislature should be doing for tribes, rustic regions and frontier towns. Montoya's big-picture topics will include education, public safety and acequia and land grants.
He is staging his summit May 12-13 at the state Capitol, strange timing for Montoya. He is running for his political life less than a month later, in the June 7 primary.
"I can still shake hands and kiss babies, but I am more of a social worker type. I love the work in the field," Montoya said.
His opponent for the Democratic nomination in House District 40 is former one-term Rep. Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde. Their race ranks as one of the four roughest and most interesting of this election.
Sanchez won the seat in 2018. He succeeded Rep. Nick Salazar, D-Ohkay Owingeh, who retired after an astounding 46 years in the state House of Representatives.
Sanchez, an engineer, had been in state House for only three months when he began running for Congress in the 3rd District that stretches across Northern New Mexico.
The congressional seat opened without much notice, and more than a dozen people announced they were running. Seven, including Sanchez, made the ballot. He finished a distant third.
Montoya, an artist, won his primary and general elections in landslides to take over the seat in House District 40. It's a vast area that includes part or all of Colfax, Mora, Rio Arriba and San Miguel counties.
Each candidate is quick to rap the other.
"I'm not distracted by the next political office," Montoya said, a jab at Sanchez surrendering his state office to run for Congress.
Sanchez replied he's running again because of Montoya.
"The California-style progressive policies introduced by politicians like my opponent further harm our economy and devalue our culture," Sanchez said.
Montoya dismisses those criticisms as cheap shots. He has been at odds with House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, over at least a half-dozen bills.
"I love going into the district. In the [Capitol] building, it's hard to stomach the politics. I get nauseous," Montoya said. "I am not the cookie-cutter progressive Santa Fe liberal that people might have thought I was."
Montoya said a high point in his field work has been pressing to keep open the state women's prison in Springer and saving its 150 jobs.
As a sign of his independence from Egolf, Montoya pointed to his vote this year against the Clean Fuel Standard Act. Montoya helped kill the measure on a 33-33 vote. He says he received a foul earful from progressives.
Sanchez also bucked Democratic Party leaders on occasion. He voted against repealing a 1969 state law that criminalized abortion.
Montoya voted for a similar bill last year that erased New Mexico's old, unenforceable anti-abortion statute.
Aside from the election between Sanchez and Montoya, the toughest races are statewide competitions.
The Democratic primary for attorney general stands out because the two candidates must run on their record in high-profile offices they now hold.
Critics of Brian Colón have questioned his effectiveness as state auditor. The auditor's megaphone is one of the state's loudest. I receive calls and emails many weeks asking why Colón hasn't been more effective in combating government sloth, notably the city of Santa Fe's chronically late audits.
Colón's opponent, Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez, must try to persuade voters he's an effective crime fighter after Albuquerque's record year for murders.
The Democratic primary for state auditor between Zack Quintero, 31, and Joseph Maestas, 61, will be decisive. Republicans fielded no candidate, evidence of their biennial ineptitude.
Maestas, of Santa Fe, is one of five elected members of the state Public Regulation Commission, a job that disappears at year's end. The commission will switch to three members appointed by the governor.
Quintero, of Albuquerque, has graduated from law school and worked in variety of government jobs, including the city of Santa Fe's economic development office.
The roughest primary of all will be the five-way Republican contest for governor. No candidate from either party will be hit harder and more often than Mark Ronchetti, the glib former television weatherman.
Ronchetti is the GOP's best-known and best-financed candidate. With four opponents, he is set up nicely in the primary. After 20 years in the Albuquerque television market, Ronchetti leads in name identification.
He also received 418,000 votes in the 2020 U.S. Senate race, an election Ronchetti lost to Democrat Ben Ray Luján. There are few moral victories in elections, but Ronchetti notched one by making what amounted to a dry run for governor.
A pack of rivals squandered its opportunity. As the list of candidates grew, Ronchetti's chances only improved.
His opponents will keep firing away. But at this stage, they can do no more than stone him with popcorn.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.