Cecelia Romero Likes has a favorite photo of her son, Samuel.
After being introduced to reggaeton artist Bad Bunny — who the toddler calls “Mad Rabbit” — by a teacher, Samuel has taken to requesting his parents play the performer’s pulsating tunes. And then he dances, shaking his little body to the beat.
When she captured one such moment between Samuel and his Mad Rabbit with her camera, Romero Likes said it quickly became her favorite shot.
“He just looks so happy,” she said, chuckling.
But Romero Likes’ photography extends beyond capturing dancing and smiling.
She snaps photos of her two children — 2-year-old Samuel and 6-year-old Ammie — from their most endearing moments to their most upsetting ones. She said she strives to photograph families as they are, unposed and with the relationships that bind them on full display.
Her “caregiver sessions” — a far cry from traditional mommy-and-me photo shoots or coordinated-clothing family portraits — are designed to spotlight how families care and receive care from each other.
“There are all kinds of families; there’s biological, of course, but there’s also chosen,” Romero Likes said. “I just think representation is so important, and I want to be somebody who’s a part of representing that in the world and helping others represent that in a more public way.”
Romero Likes is a self-taught photographer.
Though she got her artistic start in painting and illustration, she turned to photography nearly three years ago — shortly before Samuel was born — as a quicker and easier way to capture images of her family.
In 2022, Romero Likes expanded her portraits from her own family to other families, and Likesly Story Studio — a play on the photographer’s last name — was born.
She said she developed the caregiver sessions to celebrate mothers as well as the many other people who provide care in a child’s life, from siblings to grandparents to nonbinary parents.
“There are so many different types of families now, and that’s amazing and beautiful and that’s really what I want to be able to capture,” Romero Likes said.
The sessions begin by ensuring everyone is comfortable, Romero Likes said, particularly any children to be featured in the photos. She talks families through the process and gets to know their likes and dislikes.
From there, she said, it’s all about photographing the family as they are.
The caregiver sessions maintain the playful, natural aesthetic Romero Likes developed while producing photographs of her own family.
At one recent photo shoot, for instance, she captured two brothers tackling each other. At another, her subjects incorporated their hobbies — an accordion and art supplies — into the portraits.
“That’s real life, and that’s really what I want to capture more than anything else,” Romero Likes said.
Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Romero Likes spends most of her days with children. In addition to being a mom, she’s a teacher at Desert Montessori School in Santa Fe.
For Sascha Anderson, a member of the Santa Fe school board, Romero Likes’ portraits of her family — including her husband, Michael, and three children — showed how they relate to each other with fidelity.
Some of the photos displayed her husband’s propensity to run around completing tasks for the family, picking up the errant toy thrown across the room or grabbing water and cups of tea and delivering them to the proper person, Anderson said.
Another one showed Anderson’s reaction to her youngest daughter tilting her head back in a hilarious stretching pose.
“My face looking at her really reflected … my awe at my own children,” Anderson said.
“She really captured those moments where the kids are climbing on you, or you’re meeting their needs — whether those are physical or emotional or social. She really captures those relationships between people,” she added.
That’s what the caregiver sessions are intended to do, Romero Likes said. As families interact, she’s there with her camera, to immortalize the giving and receiving of care.
“As humans, we have the capacity for care. We need care; everybody needs to be cared for,” Romero Likes said.