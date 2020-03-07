It started with a naked mole rat.
When Joel Sartore’s wife, Kathy, was battling breast cancer, he said he needed a distraction. It only made sense that a camera would be the longtime National Geographic photojournalist’s outlet. While taking a break from work to be with his wife, he visited the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, in Lincoln, Neb., where he shot several photos of the famously crinkly, hairless and buck-toothed critter.
He didn’t know it then, but those images of the burrowing rodent would be the start of an ongoing passion project in which Sartore would attempt to photograph every living species around the globe.
Sartore, who will visit Santa Fe on Thursday to speak at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in a sold-out event, said the mission of The Photo Ark is “to inspire the public to preserve the natural world and, in the end, humanity as well.”
If the world’s endangered species were to die off, “It’s at our own peril,” he said, noting climate change is a growing threat to the world's ecosystems. “It’s really in our best interest to not kill off the ark.”
After photographing the naked mole rat 14 years ago, Sartore, now 57, said he began driving to other zoos, taking similar portraits of animals. It wasn’t until his wife survived cancer that Sartore tapped into his “Type A guy” personality and allowed the hobby to evolve into a borderline obsession.
Today, Sartore — dubbed a modern-day Noah — has photographed nearly 10,000 species worldwide for The Photo Ark — from scarab beetles and pangolins to Sumatran tigers and African elephants, and everything in between.
Every photo Sartore captures is taken either on a white or black background at a zoo or a private breeder — anywhere the animals were born and raised in human care. Sartore said contrary to some people’s belief that zoos are unkind or exploitative, these educational spaces “do a really good job of educating the public in what we can all do to make the world a little bit better,” he said.
Plus, without a human-controlled environment, he said, his project would be nearly impossible: “No wild tiger is going to come out and sit in front of my camera on a black background with all my lights,” he said with a laugh.
Sartore said animal portraiture, in some ways, can have an even greater impact than candid shots in the wild. With an intimate portrait, “You can look them in the eye” and see every detail magnified, he said.
In this way, even a naked mole rat “is as big and as important in weight as an elephant or a rhino,” Sartore said.
“It gives us an opportunity to consider what we call ‘the least among us,' ” he added. “There’s great beauty and intelligence and worthiness in every living thing.”
Sartore said his parents, John and Sharon Sartore, taught him to observe and appreciate nature at a young age. This translated to his journalistic studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where photojournalism teachers noticed his keen eye for the world around him, he said.
Even in his first job out of college, his boss entrusted him to pursue long-term visual projects he found worthy at least twice a week.
Eventually, Sartore’s work caught the attention of National Geographic, where he went on to photograph an estimated 30 long-term projects over 17 years.
When his wife was diagnosed with cancer, however, “the ultimate long-term project” began, he said.
Sartore estimates The Photo Ark will take him at least 10 more years to complete. The project, which received funding and support from National Geographic and is regularly published in the magazine, aims to include some 15,000 species — the approximate number of those in human care.
Yet, there’s one thing that could get in his way — the very reason he’s working on the project in the first place: the threat of extinction.
“One of the hardest parts of the job is getting to a rare species before they disappear,” he said, noting of the 9,844 animals he’s photographed so far, at least 200 are listed as critically endangered.
“It sure motivates me,” he said, noting that number only keeps growing.
This is why his favorite animal he photographs is always “the next one," he said. "I gotta get just as excited about the honeypot ant as I do the polar bear. They all count.”
Sartore said a focus of his talk at the Lensic is to advise people on how they can help save the animals he cares so deeply for, "before it's too late."
Some simple tips he offers include keeping cats indoors and putting signs on windows, since domestic felines and clear glass are two leading causes of death for American songbirds; reducing, reusing and recycling; starting a garden that’s free of pesticides and has plenty of pollinator plants; and limiting meat intake.
Another key is to spread the word as an activist and give financial support to efforts that aim to protect the planet — something he wants to emphasize to the local audience specifically.
“There are lots of people in Santa Fe with wealth, who could literally change the world for the better if they thought about this,” he said.
“It’s time to get off the bench. It’s time to step up and really realize — we don’t have to save the world, but we can save our corner of it," he said. "The time is now. The time is not in the future.”
