TAOS — Philmont Scout Ranch, a Boy Scouts of America facility near Cimarron, has canceled all remaining programs for the summer to comply with the New Mexico Department of Health's COVID-19 restrictions.
The Philmont registrar's office has circulated a survey to program leaders, instructors and trail crews about possibly rescheduling events to 2021 or 2022.
According to the announcement, Philmont will continue to pursue more programs as state guidelines allow.
"We look forward to seeing you on the trail in the coming autumn, winter or a future summer season," the Scout ranch announced on its website.
The Philmont staff had submitted its COVID-19 mitigation and operation plan, as required by the Department of Health, asking for an immediate decision on whether it could go forward with summer activities. Upon receiving a denial from health officials, the staff released an announcement of cancellations immediately, so all who had made reservations could revise their summer plans.
"The Philmont staff has been relentless since the onset of this situation in preparing a mitigation plan with our primary goal in mind: the health and safety of our staff, participants and our community," administrators said.
COVID-19 isn't the only challenge facing the Scouts.
The Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February in the wake of hundreds of court cases alleging sexual abuse. The fate of the organization’s assets, including Philmont, remains in question. However, the ranch announced before the state declared the COVID-19 health emergency that it planned to conduct summer programs as usual.
The 140,000-acre Philmont Scout Ranch in northeastern New Mexico was donated to the Boy Scouts in 1938 and has since become a popular destination for Scouts and hikers alike.
