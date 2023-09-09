Joseph Baumbach pulled three piles of fluff down Grant Avenue on Saturday morning.Joseph — and three of his

family’s four guinea pigs — joined the Fiesta de Santa Fe’s Desfile de los Niños to represent Carlos Gilbert Elementary School, where he attends fifth grade.

The guinea pigs nestled comfortably, hauled in a wagon a few feet behind the boy. Overall, their quiet participation in the parade seemed to indicate contentment.

