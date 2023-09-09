Adeline Santos waits Saturday morning with her dogs Mila and Wednesday for the start of Fiesta de Santa Fe's annual Desfile de los Niños, or Children's Pet Parade. A steady stream of pets enthusiasts of all ages entertained the downtown crowd with costumes and candy.
Adeline Santos waits Saturday morning with her dogs Mila and Wednesday for the start of Fiesta de Santa Fe's annual Desfile de los Niños, or Children's Pet Parade. A steady stream of pets enthusiasts of all ages entertained the downtown crowd with costumes and candy.
Joseph Baumbach pulled three piles of fluff down Grant Avenue on Saturday morning.Joseph — and three of his
family’s four guinea pigs — joined the Fiesta de Santa Fe’s Desfile de los Niños to represent Carlos Gilbert Elementary School, where he attends fifth grade.
The guinea pigs nestled comfortably, hauled in a wagon a few feet behind the boy. Overall, their quiet participation in the parade seemed to indicate contentment.
“Because there’s free food, free water, free transportation — I’m going to say they’re enjoying it,” Joseph said.
Joseph was one of several Santa Feans who got creative at this year’s Desfile de los Niños, or Children’s Pet Parade, bringing all sorts of creatures downtown Saturday morning to experience the festivities.
A kid-friendly staple of the Fiesta de Santa Fe, the annual parade is all about getting children and families — including four-legged family members — involved in fiesta events, said Victor Vigil, president of the Fiesta Council. That involvement, he added, will maintain the community tradition well beyond this year’s 311th fiesta celebration.
“We want our children to be part of this. They’re part of our community, of course, because they’re going to be the future generation that’s going to be running our Fiestas and keeping up our traditions for us,” Vigil said.
For Jon Leno, the pet parade served as a “guys’ day out,” a chance to bring two of his rescue cats, Larz and Juniper, to downtown Santa Fe for the morning.
At first, Leno said he wasn’t sure whether he’d be able to bring the two brown tabbies to watch the pet parade. But after securing a secondhand wagon and cat crates, he decided to bring them, one of a handful of parade-goers who brought feline friends.
Indoor cats Larz and Juniper were nervous to be among so many people, but Leno said they were behaving well despite the nerves. One day, he said, he hopes to join the parade, cats in tow.
“I grew up [in Santa Fe], and I always wanted to be in a parade. Any type of parade is really beautiful to share,” Leno said.
Elsewhere on the pet parade’s route, spectators called out: “Oh my gosh, it’s a gecko!”
It was a common reaction to seeing Rosie, a leopard gecko dotted with pink and yellow spots. Walking with her children in Carlos Gilbert Elementary’s creative group of pet parade participants, Eliza Garduño carried Rosie in a clear, sun-drenched tub.
Rosie is the family’s only pet, Garduño said. Why not let her participate?
“People seem to really enjoy seeing her. They’re like, ‘Wow, a lizard! “Woah,” a gecko!’ ” Garduño said. “It’s just fun to participate and be with the school and bring her out.”
Marching near the end of the pet parade, Faith Martinez ensured all members of her family matched the group’s buzzing bee theme.
She added black stripes to yellow T-shirts for family members to wear and put on a bright yellow dress to match.
“I’m an educator with Cooking with Kids, and I believe in being happy,” Martinez said. “So we’re little happy bees.”
The theme also extended to the family’s two small dogs, who walked on leashes around their owners’ ankles throughout the parade. Martinez outfitted Daisy with a Chihuahua-sized bumblebee costume and dyed Coco’s fluffy, Pomeranian-like fur into black and yellow stripes.
The event, Martinez said, is a chance for her family — including the pets — to connect.
“We love to gather and be in the parade together,” she said. “It gives us some bonding time.”