A conservative blog has launched an online petition asking Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council to stop removing monuments and images of Spanish colonizers from the city.
Last week, a statue of conquistador Don Diego de Vargas was removed from Cathedral Park downtown, and Webber has announced that the obelisk in the center of the Plaza, which referred to indigenous people as savages, and the obelisk in front of the Santa Fe courthouse, which is dedicated to 19th century frontiersman Kit Carson, will come down.
John Block, a 23-year-old editor of right-wing news and commentary site the Piñon Post and author of the petition, said Webber acted too hastily in deciding to remove the monuments.
"I have strong beliefs about being proud of my heritage and where I come from in Santa Fe," said Block, who added his Spanish family has been in Northern New Mexico for 400 years.
"That really struck a nerve when he decided to take down the de Vargas statue at Cathedral Park without consulting the City Council or any other legislative body to help him make that decision."
The online petition does not list how many people have signed, but Block said over 1,500 people had signed by Saturday morning. A different online petition to change the name of the DeVargas Center on North Guadalupe Street that surfaced last week had gained more than 70 signatures by Sunday afternoon.
Outside the DeVargas Center on Sunday, a handful of shoppers expressed support for changing the name of the mall.
"Yeah, they should change it. De Vargas persecuted a lot of people who looked like me because they looked like me," said Timothy Concha, who also said his ancestors from the Cheyenne and Lakota tribes as well as Taos Pueblo lived in present-day America long before Europeans arrived.
He added that he was passionate about renaming the Governor Bent House and Museum in Taos, which honors the first territorial governor of New Mexico.
"Racism is always [going] to be around, but that doesn't mean we can't do what we can to honor people who treated Natives and everyone else with respect."
