122320Shelter_64.JPG

Omar Escobar, picks out some clothing at the community closet at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place where he was staying in December 2020.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The board of directors for the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place took a vote last month on an overhaul of operations that advocates say will be a game-changer for many homeless men in Santa Fe.

The change approved in January means men, along with women and children, will be permitted to stay overnight all year long.

Shelter Executive Director Korina Lopez confirmed Friday the Women's Summer Safe Haven program — which has only allowed women and children to sleep at Pete's Place in the summer months — will be replaced with a new program dubbed Summer Safe Haven for All.

