The Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place has a new “zero-tolerance” policy for members of the homeless community who gather overnight in a nearby area: Those caught camping out on Harrison Road will be barred from resources and services.
A sign on the shelter’s front door states, “There will be no exceptions.”
“We strongly advise anyone camping on Harrison St. to find a different location in order to continue receiving services,” the sign says.
Some gathered instead across the road at the Octane Buick GMC dealership and other sites in recent days.
The Cerrillos Road shelter long has faced complaints from residents and business owners who say Pete’s Place attracts people who bring violence, trash and drug use to their neighborhoods. The owner of the pet boarding business Z Pet Hotel on Harrison Road recently shut it down over concerns about bad behavior, including alleged threats to customers by clients of the shelter.
The shelter’s new policy comes just a few weeks after the Santa Fe Police Department announced it had begun increasing the presence of officers in the area through a bike patrol program.
“We want the folks who are seeking services to be able to get that help, but we want to make it a safe environment for them to do so,” Interim Chief Paul Joye said.
Korina Lopez, the shelter’s new executive director, said the zero-tolerance policy, like the bike patrols, was driven by concerns for the safety of its guests and the greater community. “It just got dangerous and concerning,” she said.
The nonprofit’s board approved the rule, she added, and she and her staff are obligated to enforce it.
Heather George, manager of Santa Fe Power Equipment, a business on Jorgensen Lane next to Pete’s Place, said she is skeptical about whether the new shelter policy will have an effect. “They can have all the zero-tolerance policies they want there,” she said, “but that doesn’t stop the fact that it’s drawing these people here.”
George, 42, said her family-run business has been in its current location since 1965.
She said she sees “drug dealing, prostitution, fights, all kinds of stuff” near the shelter. “I watch people shoot up on those [nearby steps].”
She added: “We have to clean up feces and needles from our parking lot. … One of the companies over here, his employees won’t come in.”
Octane owner Yvette Roybal could not be reached for comment on the effects of shelter clients at her dealership.
Nick Homoki, who lives on Harrison Road, said he didn’t mind homeless people camping along the road as much as he disliked the drug dealing.
“It’s the drug dealers that park on the street. It’s like a open-trade heroin market,” said Homoki, 36, who has lived down the road from the shelter for the last two years.
He said he’s seen a change in the last week, but the drug dealing had been getting steadily worse for the last year and a half.
“I feel like there’s some kind of culpability there,” Homoki said of the shelter.
Pete’s Place, located on the corner of Harrison and Cerrillos Roads, offers beds, food, clothes and showers to the homeless population. The shelter also provides access to health care, mental health counseling and housing services. It was founded by a coalition of faith communities in Santa Fe about 15 years ago as “a response to a very large number of deaths by hypothermia on the streets” in cold months, said Len Rand, the shelter’s board chairman.
The shelter serves anyone in need, provided they follow a few basic rules: no violence, no drinking or drugs on the premises and a respect for other guests and their personal property.
In the last couple of years, a combination of the coronavirus pandemic and a rise in fentanyl use “has really created a crisis situation,” Rand said. “The police have been moving these folks out of the parks and other places they can go, and they’ve been gravitating towards Harrison Road.”
Joye said Santa Fe police have partnered with the shelter since the beginning of the year to make the area safer.
The city lacks an ordinance banning loitering, he said, but police have the authority to ask people to leave private property at the request of the owner. And while the street is public property, the police have the responsibility to keep roads and sidewalks from being blocked.
Police officers have arrested people in the area for criminal trespassing, Joye said. “The officer has discretion to do that. If the officer chooses to write a misdemeanor citation, the officer can do that.”
Ron Hickerson, owner of Santa Fe AutoTec on Harrison Road, said he finds needles up and down the street.
“Half of the problem is the drug dealers. They could probably arrest 20 of them a day on this street,” said Hickerson, who moved his automotive repair shop to Harrison Road about eight months ago.
“The other issue is you can barely drive down the street because half the time the homeless will not get out of the street,” he said. “It’s a serious problem.”
