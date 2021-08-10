George Lyon no longer is the executive director at Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place, exiting only three months after the facility announced his arrival.
Len Rand, the shelter's board chairman, said Lyon and the board came to the mutual decision to separate about two weeks ago.
"The short form is, the chemistry just wasn't right, so we parted ways," Rand said. "Things happen. It wasn't the right fit. That is the short and full of it."
Joe Jordan-Berenis, who announced his retirement as executive director in April from the Cerrillos Road shelter after seven years with the organization, will return as interim executive director until a new hire is made, Rand said.
"It's been pretty seamless," Rand said. "Joe has been here for seven years and was the heart and soul of putting the shelter together, so it was real easy for him to pop back in."
The City Council approved a new four-year lease with the nonprofit in October. Pete's Place, which could shelter more than 100 people before the pandemic, is the only low barrier, city-owned shelter in Santa Fe. It has had as many as 2,000 volunteers.
Lyon, who also is on the board of directors of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, could not be reached for comment. Before joining Pete's Place, he served as executive director of Samaritan House in Las Vegas, N.M., for four years, helping transition the facility from a seasonal shelter to a year-round hub for social services and emergency aid.
Pete's Place and Santa Fe officials held a community meeting in July to discuss community concerns about the shelter.
Members of the community have raised concerns about drug use and violence near the shelter on Cerrillos Road, with some requesting it relocate.
At the meeting in July, Lyon said moving the shelter wouldn't address the overarching issues that lead to homelessness.
