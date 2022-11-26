Many Americans take long-distance trips during the holidays, and some board their pets.

Pet boarding has become a lucrative business — Forbes magazine reported in 2019 more than $6 billion had been spent annually on boarding and grooming services nationwide.

With such practices, however, come risks. Dogs and cats unaccustomed to boarding sometimes become lethargic or depressed. There also is the possibility of a canine fight or a pet's exposure to an illness. Occasionally, a high-profile tragedy emerges. A dog fatally mauled a caretaker at a boarding facility in Louisiana.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community