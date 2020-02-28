The annual Peshlakai Memorial DWI Checkpoint will be stationed in central Santa Fe County on Sunday.
The checkpoint will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the deaths of sisters DeShauna and Del Lynn Peshlakai of Naschitti, who were killed March 5, 2010, by a drunken driver in Santa Fe.
DeShauna, 17, and Del Lynn 19, and their parents were in Santa Fe for a girls basketball game between Newcomb High and Santa Fe Indian School in the Class 3A State Tournament. DeShauna played for Newcomb and Del Lynn was a previous member.
The sisters were sitting in the back seat of the family vehicle when it was rear-ended by 36-year-old James Ruiz near the Santa Fe Auto Park on Cerrillos Road. Ruiz's blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit. Ruiz was sentenced in 2013 to 40 years in prison by a district judge, according to court records.
Peshlakai family members attend the checkpoint every year, said Santa Fe County DWI prevention specialist Peter Olson, and speak with people waiting to be checked and hand out information about the effects of drinking and driving.
Olson said it is not common to see named memorial checkpoints, but the Peshlakai family has been very active and it is conducted every year at their urging.
"I do think it puts a face to the tragedy," Olson said. "You can see these people who are affected by it. It does have an impact, especially when people realize these are their family members."
Other high-profile DWI crashes, such as the one involving Scott Owens in 2009 that killed four teenagers on Old Las Vegas Highway, are well known but do not have a memorial DWI checkpoint, Olson said.
Olson said his niece was killed in that crash.
Although it is hard to measure the success of a DWI checkpoint, Olson said they are a useful tool in preventing drunken driving.
Authorities see 400 to 800 people pass through the checkpoints and chances are those people tell others or post about it on social media, which lets people in the community know law enforcement is actively looking for drunken drivers.
Anecdotally, Olson said, at checkpoints in Santa Fe County and in the city, more people are using a designated driver or ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft.
"Drunk driving is a 100 percent preventable crime," Olson said. "We just have to make the choice to just not drive drunk."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.