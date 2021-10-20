An unidentified person was shot Wednesday night at or near the Sonic Drive-In in the 2800 block of Cerrillos Road, according to Santa Fe police.
Police said officers were called to the scene about 6 p.m. after receiving a report that gunshots had been fired. They said they found a person, identified only as a 32-year-old, who had been shot. According to police, his injuries were not life-threatening, and he was taken to a hospital.
Witnesses told police the suspected shooter fled in a dark-colored SUV.
The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 505-428-3710.
