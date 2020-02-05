A fire ignited in a trash can Tuesday near the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe, 730 Alto St., is under investigation, according to a Santa Fe Police Department report.
Video surveillance footage of the incident shows a person getting out of a maroon four-door sedan and lighting the trash receptacle on fire, which was about 20 feet from the building's doorway, according to police. The vehicle's driver then left, but returned soon after, with a person seen on video taking a piece of burning paper from the trash can and placing it inside a light brown recycling bin.
That caused the bin to catch fire and melt into a pile of plastic.
A Santa Fe Fire Department fire investigator examined the scene, according to the report. The fires did not damage the building, and no one was inside when the incident occurred. An officer found what appeared to be a red plastic flare cap at the scene, according to the report.
Officials say four trash and recycling bins have been lit on fire in the downtown area this week.
Additionally, fire department investigators on Saturday were dispatched to Capital High after a passerby reported a fire at a construction site just south of the campus. Santa Fe Public Schools spokesman David Carl said about $120,000 worth of materials were destroyed, including 18 rolls of artificial turf and 10 bags of base course.
That incident remains under investigation. Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia previously said an accelerant might have been used to start the fire.
