Permits to cut your own Christmas tree in Santa Fe National Forest go on sale Nov. 16.
The $10 permits will be available online through recreation.gov and over the phone by calling forest headquarters at 505-438-5300 or any of the forest's district offices.
Permits purchased by phone will be delivered by mail and those purchased online will include a $2.50 service fee.
“Venturing into the national forest to find the perfect tree is an annual tradition for many families in New Mexico,” Forest Supervisor James Melonas said in a statement. “This year when COVID-19 has disrupted so many things, we really wanted to make at least one holiday tradition as convenient as possible. We are very happy to be offering the opportunity to purchase a Christmas tree permit online.”
Permits also will be available at Pancho’s Shell Station at 9 S. Main St. in Pecos.
Every fourth grader is eligible for a free permit with a federal Every Kid Outdoors pass, which is downloadable at everykidoutdoors.gov.
One tag is valid for a tree up to 5 inches in diameter and 10 feet in height. Trees larger than those dimensions will require two tags. Santa Fe National Forest has a three-tag limit per person.
The Christmas tree harvesting period will begin Nov. 16 and end Dec. 31. Tree cutting is prohibited within 300 feet of streams, rivers and paved roads, and in all recreation camp areas, and congressionally designated wilderness areas.
